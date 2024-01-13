en English
Crime

Spokane Drive-By Shooting: Two Suspects Arrested Facing Severe Charges

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:33 pm EST
In the city of Spokane, Washington, law enforcement authorities have apprehended two individuals in relation to a drive-by shooting incident that transpired in May 2023. The suspects, Benjamin J. Hill, 41, and Lori M. Thom, 42, are facing severe charges stemming from their alleged involvement in the crime.

Benjamin J. Hill: A Serial Offender?

The first suspect, Benjamin J. Hill, was taken into custody on October 20, 2023. Hill is facing a slew of charges, including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of another’s identification. This is not Hill’s first brush with the law. In recent months, he has been arrested three times for related incidents and is presently confronting a total of 13 charges. Two of these charges include counts of drive-by shooting and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. He is currently detained in the Spokane County Jail, with a bond set at an exorbitant nearly 2 million dollars.

Lori M. Thom: Charged with Attempted Murder

The second suspect, Lori M. Thom, was taken into police custody on January 11, 2024. Thom is charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with the Spokane shooting. Interestingly, Thom also faces charges of criminal conspiracy related to a separate incident that transpired in King County in August 2022. Post her arrest, Thom was transferred to the Bonneville County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Spokane to answer the charges.

Implications of the Arrests

The arrests of Hill and Thom are a significant breakthrough in the Spokane drive-by shooting case that has been under investigation since May 2023. The apprehension of these suspects not only brings some closure to the victims but also signals a warning to potential criminals. The severity of the charges against Hill and Thom underlines the seriousness with which law enforcement agencies are tackling gun violence and related crimes. The case continues to unfold as both suspects await trial.

Crime United States
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

