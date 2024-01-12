Spokane County Child Rapist Committed as Sexually Violent Predator

In a landmark decision, a Spokane County judge has classified Daniel Gard, a convicted child rapist, as a “sexually violent predator.” Consequently, Gard is now civilly committed to Washington state’s Special Commitment Program. This verdict is the result of a trial vigorously prosecuted by the Sexually Violent Predator Unit of state Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s office.

A History of Heinous Crimes

Gard’s criminal record is chilling. He was found guilty of sexually assaulting five girls between the ages of 5 and 10, with some of these horrific acts even videotaped. He confessed to sexually preying on numerous more female victims, some as young as 3 years old, across an appalling span of nearly fifteen years. During his prison sentence, he was repeatedly apprehended with sexually explicit material and photos of children.

Special Commitment Program: A Necessary Measure

Prior to Gard’s slated release in 2022, the Attorney General’s office initiated a case and successfully advocated for Gard’s commitment to the Special Commitment Center on McNeil Island. The argument rested on Gard’s mental state, which predisposes him to commit predatory sexual offenses.

Washington’s Sexually Violent Predator Law

Enacted in 1990, Washington’s Sexually Violent Predator law allows for the civil commitment of violent sexual offenders who, due to mental abnormalities or personality disorders, are likely to commit additional sexual violence. As of now, there are 195 individuals in the Special Commitment Program. The Sexually Violent Predator Unit oversees cases for most of the state’s counties, King County being an exception.