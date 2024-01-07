SPO Takes Action Against Abuse of Victim Deposit System in Criminal Cases

In an unprecedented move, the South Korean Supreme Prosecutors’ Office (SPO) has taken a firm stance against the misuse of the legal system that allows defendants in criminal cases to make unsolicited deposits for plaintiffs. This system, initially forged to safeguard victims’ privacy and ward off potential coercion by defendants, is now being exploited by the perpetrators.

Unearthing the Surprise Deposit Menace

Defendants have been found to strategically use ‘surprise deposits’ for victims post the conclusion of legal proceedings. This unexpected move often leaves the victims in a predicament, unable to voice their objections and potentially swaying the court’s sentencing decisions. The victim deposit system, originally meant to be a shield, has unwittingly become a weapon in the hands of the defendants.

Steps towards Rectifying the System

Recognizing the exploitation of this system, the SPO has issued directives to prosecutors to undertake specific measures. These include urging the court to postpone sentencing or reopen legal proceedings, promptly ascertain and present the victim’s views on the unexpected deposit, and encourage the court to judiciously consider these factors while deciding sentences.

Impact on Sentencing and Future Implications

There have been instances where the victim’s family has outrightly refused to accept the money deposited by the defendant. This refusal has led the court to not consider the deposit as a mitigating factor during conviction. This proactive approach by the victims and the SPO’s steps towards ensuring a fair hearing for the victims’ opinions are indicative of a potential systemic change. The SPO’s intent to convey these concerns to the Supreme Court Sentencing Committee further underscores the urgency and gravity of the situation.