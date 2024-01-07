en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

SPO Takes Action Against Abuse of Victim Deposit System in Criminal Cases

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
SPO Takes Action Against Abuse of Victim Deposit System in Criminal Cases

In an unprecedented move, the South Korean Supreme Prosecutors’ Office (SPO) has taken a firm stance against the misuse of the legal system that allows defendants in criminal cases to make unsolicited deposits for plaintiffs. This system, initially forged to safeguard victims’ privacy and ward off potential coercion by defendants, is now being exploited by the perpetrators.

Unearthing the Surprise Deposit Menace

Defendants have been found to strategically use ‘surprise deposits’ for victims post the conclusion of legal proceedings. This unexpected move often leaves the victims in a predicament, unable to voice their objections and potentially swaying the court’s sentencing decisions. The victim deposit system, originally meant to be a shield, has unwittingly become a weapon in the hands of the defendants.

Steps towards Rectifying the System

Recognizing the exploitation of this system, the SPO has issued directives to prosecutors to undertake specific measures. These include urging the court to postpone sentencing or reopen legal proceedings, promptly ascertain and present the victim’s views on the unexpected deposit, and encourage the court to judiciously consider these factors while deciding sentences.

Impact on Sentencing and Future Implications

There have been instances where the victim’s family has outrightly refused to accept the money deposited by the defendant. This refusal has led the court to not consider the deposit as a mitigating factor during conviction. This proactive approach by the victims and the SPO’s steps towards ensuring a fair hearing for the victims’ opinions are indicative of a potential systemic change. The SPO’s intent to convey these concerns to the Supreme Court Sentencing Committee further underscores the urgency and gravity of the situation.

0
Crime Law South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Ogun Pastor Arrested for Defiling 16-Year-Old Girl: A Shocking Revelation
In a shocking revelation, a 43-year-old pastor, Clinton John, attached to the Mega Healing Ministry, has been apprehended on charges of defiling a 16-year-old girl. The incident, which has sent shockwaves through the community, took place in the Agbado area of Ogun State. Victim’s Plight Leads to Discovery The victim’s family raised the alarm, leading
Ogun Pastor Arrested for Defiling 16-Year-Old Girl: A Shocking Revelation
James Butterworth Sentenced to Eight Months for Assault and Breach of Violent Offender Order
9 mins ago
James Butterworth Sentenced to Eight Months for Assault and Breach of Violent Offender Order
North Lynn Resident Fined and Disqualified for Drink-Driving
9 mins ago
North Lynn Resident Fined and Disqualified for Drink-Driving
Surge in Property-Related Incidents: A Test for Local Law Enforcement
5 mins ago
Surge in Property-Related Incidents: A Test for Local Law Enforcement
Muxton Man Sentenced to Prison for Child Sex Offences
6 mins ago
Muxton Man Sentenced to Prison for Child Sex Offences
Luxury Lifestyle Masking Crime: EncroChat Sting Exposes High-Level Money Launderers and Drug Importers
8 mins ago
Luxury Lifestyle Masking Crime: EncroChat Sting Exposes High-Level Money Launderers and Drug Importers
Latest Headlines
World News
Team Secret's Dota 2 Roster Revamp: MidOne Departs, Kordan and Ekki Step In
1 min
Team Secret's Dota 2 Roster Revamp: MidOne Departs, Kordan and Ekki Step In
Dominic Solanke Sidelined: Cherries Prevail Despite Key Absences
2 mins
Dominic Solanke Sidelined: Cherries Prevail Despite Key Absences
Minico High School Clinches First Victory at Rollie Lane Invitational Wrestling Tournament
2 mins
Minico High School Clinches First Victory at Rollie Lane Invitational Wrestling Tournament
Fede Dimarco Defends Celebration After Inter Milan's Win
2 mins
Fede Dimarco Defends Celebration After Inter Milan's Win
Wolverhampton Emerges as Second Best Premier League Weekend Getaway
2 mins
Wolverhampton Emerges as Second Best Premier League Weekend Getaway
Arizona Cardinals Strengthen Defensive Line Ahead of Season Finale Against Seattle Seahawks
3 mins
Arizona Cardinals Strengthen Defensive Line Ahead of Season Finale Against Seattle Seahawks
Celtic's Future: Rodgers on Hart's Contract, Squad Changes, and Furuhashi's Injury
4 mins
Celtic's Future: Rodgers on Hart's Contract, Squad Changes, and Furuhashi's Injury
Larkhall YMCA Harriers Uphold Tradition with Christmas Novelty Handicap Race
4 mins
Larkhall YMCA Harriers Uphold Tradition with Christmas Novelty Handicap Race
7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament Set to Tip-Off
4 mins
7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament Set to Tip-Off
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app