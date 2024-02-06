Speeding Driver Kills Pedestrian: A Tragedy on Scott Hall Road

In a heartbreaking incident that unfolded on Scott Hall Road in Leeds, 72-year-old Robert Stone was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by 35-year-old Daryl Moses on April 14, 2021. The collision, a consequence of Moses' reckless driving at almost twice the speed limit, resulted in a tragic loss of life and has left profound scars on both the victim's and the perpetrator's families.

Unimaginable Speed, Unthinkable Consequences

The Leeds Crown Court was informed about the chilling details of the incident. Moses was driving his Hyundai at approximately 70mph in a 40mph zone when he collided with Mr. Stone. The impact was so severe that it propelled the elderly pedestrian into the air, causing him to crash into a traffic sign. Despite the fact that Moses returned to the scene after initially fleeing, Mr. Stone could not survive his injuries.

The Incident: A Clear Picture

Investigators presented CCTV footage as evidence, piecing together the sequence of events leading up to the collision. The court learned that Moses had just left his parents' home prior to the accident. A thorough examination of Moses' vehicle revealed no defects that could have contributed to the collision, thereby underscoring the grim fact: had Moses adhered to the speed limit, Mr. Stone would likely have crossed the road unscathed.

Legal Repercussions and Emotional Trauma

Moses pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison. In addition, he was handed a driving disqualification of five years and eight months, and mandated to take an extended retest thereafter. The trauma of the incident, however, extends beyond the confines of the court. Victim impact statements from Mr. Stone's family reflected their profound loss and ongoing trauma. The Stone and Moses families are grappling with the aftermath of the incident, with Moses reportedly experiencing guilt and nightmares following the event.