Accidents

Speeding Corvette Crashes into Building in Pittsburgh, Injuring Two

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:14 am EST
Speeding Corvette Crashes into Building in Pittsburgh, Injuring Two

On New Year’s Eve, a sense of alarm swept through Pittsburgh’s Chateau neighborhood as a Corvette, seemingly out of control, crashed into the Metro Center Building. The impact, caught on viewer video, showed the Corvette accelerating, becoming airborne briefly, then losing control and colliding with the building. The building’s metal awning bore the brunt of the damage, but the building itself escaped with minor scratches.

Speeding Corvette Causes Havoc

The chilling scene unfolded at 1501 Preble St. The driver and passenger in the Corvette suffered injuries, but the severity is yet to be confirmed. Paramedics were on the scene providing immediate medical attention. The spectacle was a stark reminder of the danger posed by ‘sideshows’ or ‘street takeovers’ – meet-ups where drivers gather to speed and perform stunts. A black Corvette, swerving to avoid an 18-wheeler, ended up crashing into the building. Gary Beech, who has worked in the building for the past ten years, recognized the site of the accident and voiced concerns about the potential risks of drag racing in the industrial area. Pittsburgh Police are currently looking into the crash.

Other Incidents in Pittsburgh

In a separate incident in Downtown Pittsburgh, a dispute over CBD products led to the arrest of two teenagers who brandished a firearm during the altercation. Furthermore, the South Side Entertainment Patrol, a security initiative established on East Carson Street, made an arrest related to reckless endangerment and firearm discharge between December 28 and New Year’s Eve. Since its inception in July, the patrol has made numerous arrests and recovered several firearms.

Community Changes in Pittsburgh

In other news, the Northern Regional Police Department expanded its coverage area to include Seven Fields, reaffirming its commitment to community safety. Lastly, the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh undertook a significant change, merging two Bloomfield parishes. This move reduces the number of parishes in the diocese from 61 to 60, aiming to bolster evangelization and mission efforts in the region.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

