en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Speeding Car Tragedy: A Life Lost and Another Hanging in the Balance

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:39 pm EST
Speeding Car Tragedy: A Life Lost and Another Hanging in the Balance

In a tragic turn of events, the bustling lanes of North Delhi were bathed in sorrow as a speeding car claimed a life and left another critically injured. The incident took place as a resident of Shakti Nagar, Hans Jain, lost control of his vehicle on his way to Chawri Bazar.

Unfortunate Chain of Events

The out-of-control vehicle first struck Subhash, a 62-year-old retired police official who was out for his morning walk. The car then continued its path of destruction, slamming into a pole. In the process, it fatally injured a 20-year-old woman named Purnima Kumari. Kumari, a health agent at a private hospital, was collecting samples at the time of the accident.

Aftermath of the Accident

The devastation left by the accident was palpable. The young woman, who was simply doing her job, succumbed to her injuries, while the elderly man’s condition remains critical. In the chaos ensuing the incident, the driver, Jain, managed to flee the scene. However, he was later apprehended by the authorities.

Implications and Legal Proceedings

The incident has sparked outrage among citizens, demanding stricter traffic rules and enforcement. The incident also highlights the need for improved road safety measures to prevent such unfortunate incidents. The authorities have taken Jain into custody, and legal proceedings are underway.

0
Accidents Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
1 min ago
Japan Airlines Expects $104.81M Loss After Plane Collision
Japan Airlines Co (JAL) is grappling with an estimated operating loss of 15 billion yen ($104.81 million) in the aftermath of a tragic collision at Tokyo’s Haneda airport on January 2nd. The collision involved JAL’s Flight JL516 and a Japan Coast Guard aircraft, both of which were on the same runway due to conflicting permissions.
Japan Airlines Expects $104.81M Loss After Plane Collision
Coastguard Teams Execute Successful Cliffside and Sea Rescues
6 mins ago
Coastguard Teams Execute Successful Cliffside and Sea Rescues
The Dangerous Consequences of Illegal Dumping: A West Baltimore Tale
7 mins ago
The Dangerous Consequences of Illegal Dumping: A West Baltimore Tale
Fire Damages Miami Dolphins' Star Tyreek Hill's Mansion
2 mins ago
Fire Damages Miami Dolphins' Star Tyreek Hill's Mansion
Mentone Man Arrested for Fatal Redlands Hit-and-Run
2 mins ago
Mentone Man Arrested for Fatal Redlands Hit-and-Run
Amazon and Contractor Absolved from Liability in Car Accident Lawsuit
5 mins ago
Amazon and Contractor Absolved from Liability in Car Accident Lawsuit
Latest Headlines
World News
Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance Slump: A Concern for Tampa Bay Lightning
34 seconds
Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance Slump: A Concern for Tampa Bay Lightning
What's Behind Andrei Vasilevskiy's Unexpected Performance Slump?
35 seconds
What's Behind Andrei Vasilevskiy's Unexpected Performance Slump?
Ghaziabad Health Department Pilots Initiative for Widespread Anti-Rabies Vaccination
1 min
Ghaziabad Health Department Pilots Initiative for Widespread Anti-Rabies Vaccination
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt California Assembly Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict
2 mins
Pro-Palestinian Protesters Disrupt California Assembly Amid Ongoing Israel-Hamas Conflict
ODU Alum Reggie Rankins' Unexpected Battle with Diabetes Sparks Lifestyle Change
2 mins
ODU Alum Reggie Rankins' Unexpected Battle with Diabetes Sparks Lifestyle Change
Understanding the Decline in Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
2 mins
Understanding the Decline in Andrei Vasilevskiy's Performance
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
3 mins
'We're So Back' - The Resurgence of a Cultural Phenomenon
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
4 mins
Boris Johnson Criticizes Metropolitan Police's Investigation into Alleged War Crimes in Israel
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
6 mins
Study Reveals Key Indicators of Survival Outcomes in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app