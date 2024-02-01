Spartanburg Man Sentenced to 20 Years for 2021 Barbershop Shooting

Delton Duran Sease, a 28-year-old resident of Spartanburg, has been sent behind bars for two decades after admitting his guilt to a host of charges stemming from a shooting incident that transpired in 2021 and the events that followed. The incident, which took place on the 19th of October, 2021, unfolded in the parking lot of Razor Sharp Barbershop, located on John B. White Sr. Boulevard.

The Incident

Sease, behind the wheel of his girlfriend's car, reportedly aimed a pistol at Tyeesha Cooper, discharging the firearm from the passenger side of the vehicle. This narrative was seconded by both surveillance camera footage and eyewitnesses present at the scene. When the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office reached out to Sease's girlfriend for her account of the incident, she stated that Sease did confess to being at the barbershop but denied having fired at Cooper.

Evidence and Arrest

She also divulged that Sease had meticulously cleaned the passenger side of her car with bleach prior to making his way to the police station, a detail that further cemented suspicions regarding his role in the incident. Following the issuance of arrest warrants, the law finally caught up with Sease and his girlfriend, who was wanted in Anderson County, during a routine traffic stop. Despite Sease's attempts to escape on foot and resist arrest, he was swiftly apprehended.

Charges and Conviction

A search of the vehicle revealed a bag packed with digital scales, heroin, fentanyl, and fluorofentanyl, leading to additional charges. Sease's guilty plea covered charges for assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, first-degree possession of a weapon by a person convicted of domestic violence, possession with intent to distribute heroin (second offense), and resisting arrest. The courtroom proceedings concluded with Sease being handed a 20-year prison sentence, marking the closure of a case that sent shockwaves through the community.