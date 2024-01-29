Spare Parts Dealer Kidnapped in Tambuwal: A Town under Siege

In a dramatic turn of events, a spare parts dealer was abducted in the town of Tambuwal, located in the Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State. This unsettling incident occurred around 8pm on a Saturday evening at Tambuwal Motor Park, a location known for its connection to Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, the former Governor of the state and currently a national representative.

The Abduction: Panic and Chaos

The tranquility of the evening was shattered when unknown assailants, brandishing firearms, stormed the park. The sudden eruption of violence sent shockwaves through the community, as shots rang out, piercing the night. The ensuing chaos saw residents fleeing in terror, desperate to escape the sudden danger. Amidst this turmoil, one individual was injured and is now receiving medical treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

Targeted Violence: A Father's Absence

Reports suggest that the original target of this audacious assault was the dealer's father. However, in his absence, the bandits opted to abduct his son instead. This unexpected twist underscores the ruthless determination of the kidnappers, who were undeterred by the father's absence from the scene.

Law Enforcement Response: A Manhunt Ensues

The Sokoto State Police Command, represented by its Public Relations Officer, ASP Ahmed Rufa'i, has confirmed the abduction. According to Rufa'i, the authorities are in hot pursuit of these perpetrators, with the investigation extending beyond Sokoto State. The search has roped in authorities from neighboring Kebbi State, highlighting Tambuwal's strategic location as a connecting hub between these two states.

As the manhunt intensifies, the residents of Tambuwal undoubtedly hope for a swift resolution to this unsettling incident. The abduction has cast a grim shadow over the town, but the combined efforts of Sokoto and Kebbi's authorities may yet bring relief in the form of justice.