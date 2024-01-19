In an unprecedented turn of events, a Spanish man, known only as OAP, has been handed a two-year prison sentence for defacing church records in an audacious attempt to modify his family history and elevate his standing within the Knights of Malta. The Knights, a venerated Catholic chivalric order, necessitate its members to exhibit nobility, lineage, and Christian faithfulness.

Quest for Honour and Devotion

OAP, a lower-ranked knight within the Order, aspired to ascend to the status of a 'knight of honour and devotion in obedience'. To achieve this, he embarked on a clandestine mission to eradicate traces of his low-born forebears from the 18th and 19th-century parish records held in the diocesan archive of Teruel. His deeds included expunging certain ancestors from the annals as well as marriage and baptism documents.

Unmasking the Deception

The deception was unveiled in Rome, the base of the Order, prompting the dispatch of a representative to Teruel to scrutinize the documents. The local police initiated their investigation after the discovery of missing pages from the archives. Adding an intriguing twist to the tale, some of the absent pages were later received by mail, accompanied by a note, in a botched attempt by OAP to conceal his deeds.

Verdict and Aftermath

In 2021, a court in Teruel adjudged him guilty of crimes against historical heritage, imposing a jail sentence and a penalty of 12,000 euros. Spain's Supreme Court has now ratified the sentence, although the possibility of its suspension remains. Notably, the Order of Malta is renowned for its humanitarian efforts, boasting diplomatic ties with over 110 nations and a permanent observer status at the United Nations. In the wake of such a scandal, the ideals of the Order stand as a stark contrast to the actions of one of its former members.