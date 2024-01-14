en English
Crime

Southend Man, Ryan Carter, Jailed for Violence against Women

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST
Southend Man, Ryan Carter, Jailed for Violence against Women

A 28-year-old man, Ryan Carter of Priory Avenue, Southend, has been sentenced to a five-month prison term for a history of violent behavior primarily against women. The sentencing came after a series of events, including a violent altercation with an ex-partner on York Road, Southend, where he wielded a knife and issued death threats.

Carter’s History of Violence

Carter’s relationship with the victim traces its origin back to April 2023, beginning online. Their relationship was marked by a previous two-month prison stint for Carter and his infidelity. The relationship reached a boiling point when the victim discovered Carter’s cheating through his phone. This discovery led to a confrontation that escalated into a struggle involving a knife, which Carter used to slash the bedsheets.

Charges and Court Proceedings

Post their breakup, Carter continued his intimidation by sending threatening messages to the victim. These messages included threats to kill her and her family, leading to his charges of criminal damage and malicious communication. He pleaded guilty to these charges at Southend Magistrates’ Court. During his trial at Southend Crown Court, Judge Shane Collery chastised Carter for his history of violence directed mainly towards women.

Defence’s Perspective

Lucy Sweetland, Carter’s defence, argued that his loss of emotional control triggered his violent actions. According to Sweetland, the offensive messages were a reaction to the victim damaging and disposing of his belongings. Despite the argument, the court decided to sentence Carter to prison and issue a restraining order, emphasizing the severity of his violent behaviors.

Crime United Kingdom
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

