Southend Among Top Ten UK Cities for Drink and Drug Driving Incidents

Recent data from the Department for Transport has cast a stark spotlight on the UK cities most plagued by incidents involving intoxicated drivers. Southend, a vibrant seaside town in southeast England, has made it to the list of the top ten cities struggling with drink and drug driving offenses.

Wolverhampton Tops the List

Wolverhampton, located in the West Midlands region of England, stands as the city with the highest percentage of road crashes involving alcohol or drug-impaired drivers. The alarming figure stands at 9.4%, a significant jump from the national average of 5% for such incidents. Other cities with high rates of intoxicated driving include Leicester, Coventry, Plymouth, and Wrexham.

Southend's Unsettling Ranking

Southend-on-Sea, generally known for its bustling tourist attractions, has earned an unfortunate tenth place on this list. The Department for Transport's data indicates that 7.5% of road collisions in Southend involve drivers under the influence of drink or drugs.

Action and Reactions

James Courtenay, a Conservative councillor in charge of community safety in Southend, expressed deep disappointment at the city's ranking. He urged the populace to consider the wealth of alternative transportation methods available, such as trains, buses, and taxis, to deter individuals from driving under the influence. It is critical to remember that the legal alcohol limit for drivers in the UK is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath.

In a recent Christmas campaign, Essex Police arrested 296 drivers for offenses related to impaired driving. A police spokesperson assured the public that the force will continue its vigorous efforts to enforce traffic laws, investigate collisions, support victims, conduct roadside tests, and prosecute offenders to maintain road safety and discourage driving under the influence.