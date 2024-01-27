Southeast Portland's Smoke Shop Robbery: A Night of Fear and Courage

In the quiet of southeast Portland, a startling event disrupted the usual calm. Brian Graham, the proprietor of 'Still Smokin' Glass and Tobacco,' found himself in the chilling grip of an armed robbery. The incident, which unfolded on a regular Thursday night, was captured in real-time by the store's surveillance system.

Unmasking the Assailant

Graham, no stranger to robberies, narrated his experience. The assailant, at first, seemed like any other customer, the kind you'd see on any day. But as the seconds ticked by, the façade fell away, revealing a chilling reality. The customer brandished a firearm in one swift move, demanding money with a hardened gaze.

A Stand Against Fear

Despite the imminent danger, Graham chose to confront the robber. In a bold move, he attempted to hit the suspect with a bank bag brimming with cash. But the assailant was quick on his feet. He managed to seize all the money from the register, leaving Graham standing in the aftermath of the crime.

A City on Alert

A shelter-in-place order echoed through the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood as the police undertook an intense search. A vehicle chase ensued, ending in a crash, but the suspect managed to evade the officers. The individual apprehended at the crash site was later exonerated as they did not match the robber's description. The actual suspect, however, remains at large, and the search continues.

Graham's desire for the suspect's apprehension resonates with a deep concern for his employees' safety. The Portland police are actively investigating the incident, leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice. The echoes of the robbery at 'Still Smokin' Glass and Tobacco' serve as a chilling reminder of the risk and fear that small business owners face daily.