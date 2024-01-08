Southampton Man Sentenced to Prison for Shoplifting Spree

Dylan David, a 25-year-old man, is now serving an 18-week prison sentence after admitting guilt to a four-day crime spree in Southampton.

The spree saw David pilfering a range of items, including meat, beauty products, and tinned food, from Co-Op stores on Bridge Road and Portsmouth Road, as well as a Tesco Express on Butts Road. The stolen goods totaled over £250 in value.

At the time of these offences, David was already under a suspended sentence for a separate incident.

His recent thefts not only breached the conditions of this suspended sentence but also underscored the severity of his actions.