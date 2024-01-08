en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Southampton Man Sentenced to Prison for Shoplifting Spree

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:39 am EST
Southampton Man Sentenced to Prison for Shoplifting Spree

Dylan David, a 25-year-old man, is now serving an 18-week prison sentence after admitting guilt to a four-day crime spree in Southampton.

The spree saw David pilfering a range of items, including meat, beauty products, and tinned food, from Co-Op stores on Bridge Road and Portsmouth Road, as well as a Tesco Express on Butts Road. The stolen goods totaled over £250 in value.

At the time of these offences, David was already under a suspended sentence for a separate incident.

His recent thefts not only breached the conditions of this suspended sentence but also underscored the severity of his actions.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
High-Speed Police Chase in Wauwatosa Unfolds a Tale of Desperation
In the early hours of the day after Christmas, the peaceful town of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, woke up to the high-pitched wail of sirens, as a high-speed police chase unfolded. Two vehicles, a gray sedan, and a gray Kia Soul, suspected of being stolen, raced through the town, with Wauwatosa police officers in relentless pursuit. The
High-Speed Police Chase in Wauwatosa Unfolds a Tale of Desperation
Bail Denied Anew for SLO Developer Ryan Wright Amid Flight Risk and Justice Obstruction Claims
7 mins ago
Bail Denied Anew for SLO Developer Ryan Wright Amid Flight Risk and Justice Obstruction Claims
Rawalpindi Police Raid 'Sheesha Centre,' Launch Anti-Smoking Drive
8 mins ago
Rawalpindi Police Raid 'Sheesha Centre,' Launch Anti-Smoking Drive
Kerala High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Actor Suresh Gopi in Misconduct Case
5 mins ago
Kerala High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Actor Suresh Gopi in Misconduct Case
Unidentified Man Sets Fire to Police Station in Bihar's Darbhanga District
6 mins ago
Unidentified Man Sets Fire to Police Station in Bihar's Darbhanga District
Unveiling Epstein: Unsealed Documents Reveal New Insights
7 mins ago
Unveiling Epstein: Unsealed Documents Reveal New Insights
Latest Headlines
World News
Inotrem Gains FDA Endorsement for Phase 3 Trial Design of Septic Shock Drug Nangibotide
10 seconds
Inotrem Gains FDA Endorsement for Phase 3 Trial Design of Septic Shock Drug Nangibotide
Telangana Governor Advocates for Robust Infrastructure and Transparency at Global Investors Meet
14 seconds
Telangana Governor Advocates for Robust Infrastructure and Transparency at Global Investors Meet
The Fatal Wait: South Australian Health System Under Scrutiny
1 min
The Fatal Wait: South Australian Health System Under Scrutiny
Kim Garth's WPL Stint Key to Success in T20I Against India
2 mins
Kim Garth's WPL Stint Key to Success in T20I Against India
Puntland's Leadership Elections: A Shift in Administration Expected
2 mins
Puntland's Leadership Elections: A Shift in Administration Expected
South Korean Police Seek Arrest Warrants for Activist University Students
2 mins
South Korean Police Seek Arrest Warrants for Activist University Students
Pembrokeshire Considers Major Shift in Day Services for Vulnerable Populations
3 mins
Pembrokeshire Considers Major Shift in Day Services for Vulnerable Populations
NASA Detects Aircraft-sized Asteroid: A Roundup of Today's Significant Developments
4 mins
NASA Detects Aircraft-sized Asteroid: A Roundup of Today's Significant Developments
Immigrant Healthcare Professionals: A Potential Solution to U.S. Health System's Challenges
4 mins
Immigrant Healthcare Professionals: A Potential Solution to U.S. Health System's Challenges
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
1 hour
Ghanaian Makeup Artist Sets New Guinness World Record for Most Lipstick Applications in 30 Seconds
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
2 hours
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
3 hours
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
5 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
5 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
6 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
6 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
9 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
9 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app