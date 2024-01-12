en English
Crime

Southampton Man Sentenced to Four Years for Class A Drug Distribution

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:05 am EST
Southampton Man Sentenced to Four Years for Class A Drug Distribution

A new chapter was written in the continuous battle against drug trafficking in Southampton as Mohammed Prince-Islam, 37, received a four-year prison sentence. The St James Road area, notorious for suspected drug trade activities, had been under close police watch for some time. The conviction of Mr. Prince-Islam follows an incident on October 24, where police officers observed a transaction between him and another individual at the intersection of Atherley Road and Howard Road.

An Attempt to Escape Justice

Upon realising the presence of the police, Prince-Islam attempted to escape. However, vigilant officers quickly apprehended him. A search revealed possession of Class A drugs and a substantial sum of money, leading to his immediate arrest on charges of possession with intent to distribute Class A drugs.

A Stash Unveiled

An ensuing search of Prince-Islam’s residence on Malmesbury Road exposed a trove of stolen items including designer clothing, shoes, perfume, and alcohol. Further investigations led to the discovery of nearly £15,000 in cash and substantial quantities of heroin and crack cocaine, further implicating him in the supply of Class A drugs.

The War on Drugs Continues

The sentencing of Prince-Islam marks a significant victory in the ongoing war against drug trafficking in Southampton. However, it also serves as a stark reminder of the insidious nature of the drug trade that continues to permeate our society. The Southampton Police Department remains committed to rooting out such activities and ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its community.

Crime United Kingdom
Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

