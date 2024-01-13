Southampton Magistrates’ Court Overflows With Guilty Pleas

In a recent turn of events, Southampton Magistrates’ Court has been the stage for a series of cases involving theft, assault, and possession of controlled substances. Andrew Brady, a 42-year-old man, confessed to stealing various items amounting to £69.90 from One Stop Stores Ltd in Gosport. His act was not only limited to theft but also extended to threatening behavior, adding fuel to his criminal actions.

Series of Guilty Pleas

Brady’s admittance to his crime led to a sentence of four weeks in jail. In addition, he was obligated to pay compensation for the stolen goods. In a similar vein, Darren Ham, a 21-year-old from Southampton, found himself on the guilty side of the court. His crime was assault by beating at the YMCA Southampton, and he is currently awaiting his sentence.

Natalie Snow, 38, also from Southampton, admitted to stealing health and beauty products and underwear from two separate stores. Her confession resulted in a community order involving rehabilitation. To add to this, she was also slapped with a compensation fee.

Drug Possession and More Thefts

Angela McGlone, 52, found herself in hot water when she pleaded guilty to possessing Class A drugs, specifically, heroin and cocaine. She was fined and ordered to pay court costs, and the drugs in her possession were forfeited and destroyed.

Another theft case involved Cristofor Sali, a 22-year-old who admitted to stealing items worth over £300 from Aldi. He received a conditional discharge along with orders for compensation and court costs.

Criminal Damage Awaiting Sentence

Lastly, Stephen Mills, 47, with no fixed abode, admitted to causing criminal damage. He, too, is awaiting sentencing, adding to the list of guilty pleas in Southampton Magistrates’ Court.