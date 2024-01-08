Southampton Magistrates’ Court Hands Down Verdicts on Assault, Theft, and Other Charges

In an unmistakable demonstration of the breadth of criminal charges and their attendant sentences, Southampton Magistrates’ Court recently handed down a series of judgements.

A handful of individuals from Southampton and its environs faced the music for a variety of offenses including assault, theft, causing criminal damage, and possession of offensive weapons.

Boby Thomas, a 48-year-old resident of Winchester Road in Southampton, found himself on the wrong side of the law after pleading guilty to two charges of assault.

The court is yet to sentence Thomas, leaving a cloud of uncertainty hanging over his head.