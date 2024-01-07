Southampton Court Adjudicates Cases of Traffic Violations and Theft

Southampton Magistrates’ Court, a hub for justice in the vibrant city of Southampton, has recently been the scene of numerous cases concerning traffic violations and theft. The defendants, all local residents, faced penalties ranging from fines and driving bans to court-ordered community service.

Speeding on the M3

Mariglen Muca, a 41-year-old Southampton resident, was charged with speeding on the M3 highway. Muca drove at 90mph in an area with a 70mph limit, demonstrating a blatant disregard for the rules of the road. The court fined him £220 and added points to his license. In addition, he was ordered to pay court costs and a victim surcharge.

Theft of Alcoholic Beverages

Stuart Poole, a 62-year-old resident of Fair Oak, faced charges for three counts of theft. Poole’s violations involved the theft of wine and beer from local shops, resulting in the court ordering him to pay £22.45 in compensation for the stolen goods.

Drink and Drug Driving Charges

Jake Bainbridge, a 28-year-old resident of Nursling, was charged with drink driving in Southampton. Bainbridge was found to be over the legal alcohol limit, a serious violation that saw him receive a 14-month driving ban and a £500 fine. In addition to the fine, he was also ordered to pay court costs and a victim surcharge.

Tammy Jordan, a 48-year-old Hedge End resident, pleaded guilty to drug driving. Tests revealed the presence of a cocaine derivative in her system. The court handed down a one-year community order and a 36-month driving ban. Furthermore, Jordan was fined and ordered to pay court costs and a victim surcharge.

Driving while Disqualified

Lastly, George Berry, a 30-year-old resident of Bournemouth, was prosecuted for driving while disqualified and without insurance. Berry was handed a one-year community order, fined, and ordered to pay court costs, proving that flouting the law has serious consequences.