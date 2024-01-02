en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

South Nashville’s New Year Tragedy: The Unsolved Homicide of William Rafael Silva

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:11 pm EST
South Nashville’s New Year Tragedy: The Unsolved Homicide of William Rafael Silva

In the early morning chill of the New Year, South Nashville bore witness to its first homicide of 2024. The victim, an 18-year-old boy named William Rafael Silva, was brought to Southern Hills Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds. The two young men who dropped him off, driving a black SUV, disappeared as swiftly as they had arrived, leaving Silva’s life hanging in the balance.

Youth Cut Down in His Prime

William Rafael Silva, a South Nashville resident, succumbed to his injuries despite the hospital staff’s best efforts. His untimely death marks a tragic start to the year, casting a grim shadow over the city that’s just begun to stir from its festive slumber. The exact location of the shooting remains undisclosed by the Metro Nashville police.

Silent Witnesses, Lost Suspects

The black SUV and its occupants vanished into the night, leaving more questions than answers. Authorities have no leads on the suspects, the vehicle, or the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Silva’s death now lies in the hands of the Homicide Unit detectives, who are left piecing together a jigsaw puzzle with many missing pieces.

A Plea for Justice, A Call for Help

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are appealing to the public for assistance. They urge anyone with information about the shooting, the suspects, or any related details to contact Crime Stoppers. In the aftermath of this brutal crime, the city of South Nashville is left grappling with the harsh reality of a young life lost and a killer on the loose.

0
Crime United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Homebuilder Christian Novellino Arrested on Breach of Trust Charges

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Homeowner's Deadly Force Against Intruder Ruled Justified in Reed Springs

By Salman Khan

Memphis Man Thwarts Carjacking Attempt: An Unlikely Hero Emerges

By BNN Correspondents

Love and Crime: Eric Parker Pleads Guilty in Wife's Murder Case

By Salman Khan

Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge ...
@Canada · 3 mins
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge ...
heart comment 0
Palestine Standoff: Man Claiming to Have Firearms, Bomb Taken into Custody

By Saboor Bayat

Palestine Standoff: Man Claiming to Have Firearms, Bomb Taken into Custody
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

By Muhammad Jawad

Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
New Year’s Celebration Turns Violent: Man Stabbed in Vero Beach Bar

By Salman Akhtar

New Year's Celebration Turns Violent: Man Stabbed in Vero Beach Bar
Dozens of Dead Dogs Found Dumped in Kentucky’s Daniel Boone National Forest

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Dozens of Dead Dogs Found Dumped in Kentucky's Daniel Boone National Forest
Latest Headlines
World News
Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change
1 min
Time for WHO to Address the Health Risks Posed by Climate Change
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
2 mins
Pakistan's Health Minister Calls for 2% of GDP to be Allocated to Health Sector Amid Vaccine Crisis
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
3 mins
Bubble Skincare Unveils New Serums to Kickstart the Year with Revitalized Skin
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
3 mins
Six Nations Council Responds to Abuse Allegations at Iroquois Lodge
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
3 mins
Unveiling Policy Continuity Across Trump and Biden Administrations
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
3 mins
White House Expresses Confidence in 'Bidenomics'
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
3 mins
The Resurgence of Psilocybin: A Deep Dive into its Potential Healing Properties
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
4 mins
Theresa May Battles Internal Party Discontent Over Brexit Agreement
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
4 mins
Ohio's Boardman Fire Department Enhances Emergency Response with New Ambulance Service
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
29 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
5 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app