South Lakes Police Deploy Night Patrols to Quell Rural Crime

In a concerted effort to combat rural transgressions, the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) of South Lakes Police took to the streets on January 27. The operation, encompassing areas such as Cartmel, Coniston, Hawkshead, Grizedale, and Fell Foot, sought to deter and apprehend individuals implicated in rural theft, burglary, and wildlife offences.

Operation Eyeful: A Night of Proactive Patrolling

The NPT, in collaboration with community volunteers and other partners, embarked on proactive night patrols under Operation Eyeful. The initiative aimed not only to detect and prevent rural crime but also to provide reassurance to isolated communities. By collecting critical information, the team sought to secure the safety of residents and businesses in these rural areas.

The South Lakes Police employed a strategy of multi-agency working to maximize their coverage and prevent cross-border criminality. In this endeavour, they collaborated with the Ministry of Defence Police team, demonstrating a unified front against rural criminality. Their efforts were not confined to crime detection and prevention alone. During the night, NPT officers also lent a hand to their patrol colleagues in resolving an unrelated incident at a local hotel, which culminated in an arrest.

Public Response and Further Engagement

Despite any inconvenience caused by the stop checks, the South Lakes Police received a positive response from the public. This feedback stands as a testament to the community’s appreciation for the officers' tireless efforts to ensure their safety. The police force has encouraged anyone with information or concerns about rural crime or wildlife offences to reach out to them through various channels like phone calls, online reporting, or direct messaging on social media platforms.