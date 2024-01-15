South Korean Student Investigated for Alleged Assault: Questions on Consent Arise

South Korean police have launched an investigation into an alleged assault by a high school student in Gyeonggi Province, throwing a spotlight on the issue of youth violence and public safety. The incident, which involved the assault of a security guard in his sixties, occurred in a commercial complex in Dasan-dong, Namyangju, after the guard admonished the teenager and his friends for causing a disturbance.

Public Outrage over Shared Video

A video of the attack, uploaded by a friend of the accused, sparked widespread outrage after it was widely circulated on social media platforms. In a disturbing twist of events, the video was framed as a consensual “sparring match”, a narrative that has since been contested by authorities.

Police Investigation Underway

Initially, the police had decided not to investigate the assault due to the victim’s refusal to press charges. In South Korea, assault is typically a crime that requires the victim’s consent for prosecution. However, the widespread distribution of the video and ensuing public backlash led authorities to reverse their decision.

The crime of inflicting bodily injury can be prosecuted regardless of the victim’s consent, a fact that has now prompted a full-scale investigation into the case. The alleged attacker has expressed regret over his actions, but the police are not taking his apology at face value.

Investigating the Consent Claim

Authorities are currently investigating the claims of the suspect and his friend regarding the consent of both parties to the fight and the recording of the incident. If these allegations prove to be false, they will face further legal repercussions.

This incident has provoked a nationwide discussion about youth violence and the role of social media in documenting and disseminating such events. It also raises questions about consent, and how it is understood and applied in legal contexts.