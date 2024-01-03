South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Stabbing Attack

South Korea’s prominent opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, was brutally attacked in a shocking stabbing incident in Busan, marking a grave moment in the nation’s political landscape.

The 59-year-old leader was approached by a man under the pretense of asking for an autograph, only to be stabbed in the neck, propelling him into a life-threatening situation.

Emergency Response and Medical Treatment

Following the attack, Lee was promptly airlifted to a hospital in Seoul for emergency surgery. Although he remained conscious post-attack, the concern was significant over the damage to his jugular vein and the extent of bleeding.

After enduring a surgical procedure exceeding two hours, he remains in the intensive care unit for recovery.