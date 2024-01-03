en English
Crime

South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Stabbing Attack

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:03 am EST
South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Stabbing Attack

South Korea’s prominent opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, was brutally attacked in a shocking stabbing incident in Busan, marking a grave moment in the nation’s political landscape.

The 59-year-old leader was approached by a man under the pretense of asking for an autograph, only to be stabbed in the neck, propelling him into a life-threatening situation.

Emergency Response and Medical Treatment

Following the attack, Lee was promptly airlifted to a hospital in Seoul for emergency surgery. Although he remained conscious post-attack, the concern was significant over the damage to his jugular vein and the extent of bleeding.

After enduring a surgical procedure exceeding two hours, he remains in the intensive care unit for recovery.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

