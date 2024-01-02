en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Campaign Rally: A Threat to Democracy?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 11:59 pm EST
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Campaign Rally: A Threat to Democracy?

South Korea’s political landscape was thrown into turmoil when the leader of the main opposition party, Lee Jae-myung, was stabbed in the neck during a campaign event. The attack took place in broad daylight in the bustling port city of Busan, as Lee was addressing reporters. The assailant, posing as a supporter, approached the unsuspecting politician under the guise of seeking an autograph. The weapon wielded in the attack was knife-like, striking Lee in the neck.

The Aftermath of the Attack

The opposition leader sustained injuries but remained conscious. He was swiftly taken to a hospital for emergency treatment. Meanwhile, the attacker was apprehended by the police at the scene. The identity of the assailant, said to be a man in his 50s or 60s, was not immediately revealed. The motive behind this bold act of violence remains unclear, as the attacker refused to divulge any reason during initial questioning.

The Response

The incident sent shockwaves through the country’s political establishment, prompting widespread condemnation. President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed deep concern over the attack and called for a thorough investigation. The Democratic Party termed the attack as a ‘serious threat to democracy’ and a form of ‘terrorist attack’. The party also urged members to remain calm and avoid politicizing the incident.

Implications on South Korean Politics

The attack on Lee Jae-myung — a key political figure who narrowly lost the 2022 presidential elections and has been implicated in various scandals — has raised concerns about the safety of public figures in South Korea. The incident is expected to intensify scrutiny on security measures for politicians, particularly in the run-up to the crucial parliamentary elections in April. Moreover, it has triggered a broader debate about political violence and the integrity of electoral processes, casting a long shadow over South Korean politics.

0
Crime Security South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Victoria Woman Incarcerated After 50-kilometer Police Chase in Western Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Reckless Thieves Target Fuel Tankers, Ignoring Catastrophic Risks

By Saboor Bayat

Judge Orders Public Disclosure of Epstein’s High-Profile Associates

By Salman Akhtar

Victorian Woman Arrested After 100km Police Chase in Sydney

By Geeta Pillai

Visitor Removes Street Signs Unchallenged: A Breach of Public Order ...
@Crime · 13 mins
Visitor Removes Street Signs Unchallenged: A Breach of Public Order ...
heart comment 0
Chinese Tourist’s Dream Vacation Turns into a Nightmare

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Chinese Tourist's Dream Vacation Turns into a Nightmare
Baillou Hills Heights Shaken by Brutal Homicide: Search for Suspect Continues

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Baillou Hills Heights Shaken by Brutal Homicide: Search for Suspect Continues
New Year’s Eve Crackdown: Russian Police Detain Thousands of Migrants

By Nitish Verma

New Year's Eve Crackdown: Russian Police Detain Thousands of Migrants
MEC Reagan Allen Reflects on South Africa’s Crime Rates and Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Mazhar Abbas

MEC Reagan Allen Reflects on South Africa's Crime Rates and Challenges Ahead of 2024 Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Denver Nuggets Seize Control in Game-Changing Third Quarter Against Charlotte Hornets
35 seconds
Denver Nuggets Seize Control in Game-Changing Third Quarter Against Charlotte Hornets
David Warner Announces Retirement from Test and ODI Cricket
50 seconds
David Warner Announces Retirement from Test and ODI Cricket
Pakistan Military Courts U.S. Ties: A Strategic Shift and its Regional Implications
1 min
Pakistan Military Courts U.S. Ties: A Strategic Shift and its Regional Implications
Bangladesh Opposition Leader Abdul Moyeen Khan Evades Crackdown Despite Not Contesting Elections
2 mins
Bangladesh Opposition Leader Abdul Moyeen Khan Evades Crackdown Despite Not Contesting Elections
Howe Challenges Penalty Decisions Amid Newcastle's Ongoing Struggles
2 mins
Howe Challenges Penalty Decisions Amid Newcastle's Ongoing Struggles
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Faces FDA Compliance Concerns: What's Next?
2 mins
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Faces FDA Compliance Concerns: What's Next?
Marijuana Misconception: A Tale of Job Loss, Legal Battles and a Car Crash
2 mins
Marijuana Misconception: A Tale of Job Loss, Legal Battles and a Car Crash
Liverpool Triumphs Over Newcastle; Klopp's Lost Ring Found
4 mins
Liverpool Triumphs Over Newcastle; Klopp's Lost Ring Found
Liverpool Shatters Record in Victory over Newcastle: Salah Shines Amid Newcastle's Defensive Struggles
5 mins
Liverpool Shatters Record in Victory over Newcastle: Salah Shines Amid Newcastle's Defensive Struggles
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
2 hours
414 Hours in a Day: A Cosmic Anomaly Unfolds
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
6 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
8 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
8 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
8 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
8 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
9 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
9 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
9 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app