Crime

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:02 am EST
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack

South Korean Democratic Party leader, Lee Jae-myung, was assaulted in a shocking incident in Busan, setting the nation on edge. The assailant, camouflaged as a supporter, approached Lee under the guise of seeking an autograph, only to stab him in the neck with a knife he had purchased online.

A Close Shave

Lee, who was engaging with reporters near the site of a prospective international airport, underwent immediate vascular surgery following the assault, which left a small but significant laceration on the left side of his neck, damaging his jugular vein. Despite the severity of the attack, medical professionals expect him to survive.

Assailant Detained

The attacker, identified only by his surname Kim and born in 1957, was promptly apprehended at the scene. In a post-arrest confession, he admitted to the assassination attempt. Local authorities are preparing to charge him with attempted murder.

Nation in Shock

The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation, already navigating a tense political landscape. It has sparked national discourse on the need for augmented security measures for elected officials. The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.

The assault on Lee follows the fatal shooting of Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister, Shinzo Abe, during a campaign speech in Nara, Japan, a year and a half ago, raising concerns about the safety of political figures in the region.

South Korea’s President, Yoon Suk-yeol, who won the presidency over Lee in the 2022 general election, expressed deep concern over the incident. He stated, ‘This type of violence must never be tolerated under any circumstances.’

The attack on Lee, a notable figure in South Korean politics and a potential successor to the president when his term expires in 2027, has reignited fears of political violence in a country where such occurrences are rare but not unheard of. As the nation anticipates a crucial election on April 10, the incident serves as a grim reminder of the deepening political polarization and extremism.

Crime Security South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

