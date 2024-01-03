en English
Crime

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck at Public Event

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck at Public Event

In a shocking incident that has reverberated throughout the nation, South Korea’s opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, was stabbed in the neck during a public event in Busan. The assailant, a 67-year-old man, feigned a request for an autograph before launching his attack. Lee, the head of the main opposition Democratic Party and a former presidential candidate, is now hospitalized in intensive care, following a successful two-hour surgery to repair damage to his jugular vein. The attacker, who purchased the knife online, has been arrested and faces charges of attempted murder.

A Rising Tide of Political Violence

The incident has sparked concerns about the state of politics in South Korea, suggesting an alarming increase in social and political tension. Notably, this is not the first act of violence against high-profile figures in the country, leading to calls for better protection for politicians and raising questions about the safety of the campaign trail.

Lee Jae-myung: A Divisive Figure

Lee’s outspoken style and self-made success story have made him a prominent figure on South Korea’s political stage. Known for his vocal criticism of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s policies, Lee has been embroiled in post-election disputes, deepening the conservative-liberal divide in South Korea. Despite facing corruption allegations, which he vehemently denies, Lee has continued to rally his party in the face of adversity.

An Assault on Democracy

The attack on Lee has been widely condemned as a terrorist act and a serious threat to democracy, prompting calls for a thorough investigation. President Yoon expressed deep concern about Lee’s health and ordered an investigation into the incident. As Lee continues to recover, the nation is left grappling with the implications of this assault and its impact on the country’s political landscape.

Crime Politics South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

