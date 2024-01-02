en English
Crime

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:08 am EST
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan

On January 2, 2024, a shocking incident took place at a political gathering in Busan, South Korea.

The Democratic Party’s leader, Lee Jae-myung, was stabbed in the neck, sparking national concern and raising questions about the safety of political figures in the country.

Lee, a prominent figure in South Korean politics and a former presidential candidate, sustained a minor laceration to his jugular vein and underwent immediate surgery. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Lee was addressing a crowd when a man approached him, purportedly to ask for an autograph. However, the individual, identified as a 67-year-old with the surname Kim, then attacked the political leader with a knife.

The 18cm knife, as confirmed by the assailant, was purchased online. The attacker was promptly apprehended by the police at the scene and has since confessed to the crime.

Crime South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

