South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan

On January 2, 2024, a shocking incident took place at a political gathering in Busan, South Korea.

The Democratic Party’s leader, Lee Jae-myung, was stabbed in the neck, sparking national concern and raising questions about the safety of political figures in the country.

Lee, a prominent figure in South Korean politics and a former presidential candidate, sustained a minor laceration to his jugular vein and underwent immediate surgery. He is reportedly in stable condition.

Lee was addressing a crowd when a man approached him, purportedly to ask for an autograph. However, the individual, identified as a 67-year-old with the surname Kim, then attacked the political leader with a knife.

The 18cm knife, as confirmed by the assailant, was purchased online. The attacker was promptly apprehended by the police at the scene and has since confessed to the crime.