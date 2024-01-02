South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Busan
On January 2, 2024, a shocking incident took place at a political gathering in Busan, South Korea.
The Democratic Party’s leader, Lee Jae-myung, was stabbed in the neck, sparking national concern and raising questions about the safety of political figures in the country.
Lee, a prominent figure in South Korean politics and a former presidential candidate, sustained a minor laceration to his jugular vein and underwent immediate surgery. He is reportedly in stable condition.
Lee was addressing a crowd when a man approached him, purportedly to ask for an autograph. However, the individual, identified as a 67-year-old with the surname Kim, then attacked the political leader with a knife.
The 18cm knife, as confirmed by the assailant, was purchased online. The attacker was promptly apprehended by the police at the scene and has since confessed to the crime.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments