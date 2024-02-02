South Korean Lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin Defies Assault, Returns to Public Life

In a display of resilience and determination, South Korean lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin made her first public appearance since being brutally assaulted during her campaign for the June 1 local elections. The attack, which occurred in Seoul's Songpa B District, resulted in serious injuries that required hospital treatment. The assailant, an elderly man, was arrested on the spot and is currently under police investigation. While the motive behind the attack remains murky, the incident has sparked a wave of concern about the safety of politicians and the escalating hostility in political discourse.

Breaking the Silence

Bae, a former news anchor turned lawmaker for the People Power Party (PPP), broke her silence at the 2024 Lunar New Year Hope Concert. In her address, she voiced her resolve to eradicate violence from the political sphere and enhance community safety. A significant aspect of her plan involves the installation of CCTV cameras in her constituency. She emphasized the imperative of mutual protection and support in her community, acknowledging the current political climate's underlying tension.

A Steadfast Return

Eight days post the assault, Bae attended a PPP meeting in her constituency, sporting a green beanie over her injured head. Her presence, a potent symbol of her refusal to succumb to fear, served as a stark reminder of the grim reality of violence against public figures. In her address, she envisioned a future of politics rooted in hope and joy, as opposed to dread and fear. She also took a moment to honor two firefighters who tragically lost their lives while attempting to douse a factory fire.

Unwavering Support

In a show of solidarity, PPP leader Han Dong-hoon canceled his engagements to attend the meeting in support of Bae. He commended her for her graceful handling of the attack's aftermath and for her refusal to engage in a blame game. Her return to the public eye not only underscores her determination to continue her political activities but also spotlights the broader issue of violence against public figures and the urgent need for measures to safeguard them.