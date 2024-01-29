South Korean Actor Lee Byung-hun's LA Home Burglarized Amid Rising Crime Wave

In a recent wave of burglaries affecting affluent neighborhoods in Los Angeles, South Korean actor Lee Byung-hun, known for his role in Netflix's hit series 'Squid Game,' has become the latest victim. The actor's Los Angeles home was burglarized while he was out of town, with the perpetrators gaining entry by shattering a sliding glass door.

Burglary Discovered by Staff

The break-in was discovered when one of Lee's staff members visited the residence, only to find it thoroughly ransacked. The exact list of stolen items, along with their estimated value, remains unconfirmed. It is expected that Lee Byung-hun will assess his belongings upon his return to determine if anything is missing.

Incident Part of a Larger Pattern

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) does not believe that Lee was specifically targeted. Instead, they suggest that the incident is part of a larger pattern of burglaries plaguing wealthy neighborhoods in Los Angeles. A similar burglary was reported at the home of writer and producer Lena Waithe, where approximately $200,000 worth of jewelry was stolen.

As of now, there have been no arrests in connection with either burglary, and the LAPD is vigorously pursuing its investigations into these incidents. As these investigations unfold, the residents of Los Angeles' wealthy neighborhoods remain on high alert, awaiting updates and hoping for a swift resolution.