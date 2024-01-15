en English
Crime

South Korea Grapples with Mysterious Han River Death: Suicide or Murder?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
South Korea Grapples with Mysterious Han River Death: Suicide or Murder?

In a case that has left South Korea brimming with questions, a woman was found lifeless in the Han River, with a knife lodged in her chest. While initial speculation suggested foul play, the National Police Agency has reported no signs of criminal activity associated with the death. The body was discovered near Seoul’s Olympic Bridge on January 6th, with an initial autopsy citing loss of blood from a chest wound as the cause of death.

Evidence Points Towards Self-Infliction

According to a high-ranking official at the National Police Agency, the security camera footage revealed that the woman purchased the knife herself and did not meet with anyone on the day of her passing. Family testimonies and examination of her call history indicated significant motives for self-harm, leading officials to begin considering the possibility of suicide.

Investigation Continues Amidst Rising Speculation

Despite the lack of criminal evidence, the absence of hesitation wounds typically associated with self-inflicted injuries has raised questions. The clean penetration of the weapon, coupled with expert suggestions that entering the water post-stabbing would more likely result in drowning than bleeding to death, has cast a shadow of doubt over the suicide theory. The police, however, have not lost sight of their objective. They are continuing their investigation, reviewing credit card records alongside forensic analysis and complete autopsy reports to ascertain the precise details of the woman’s death.

A City in Mourning, A Mystery Unraveling

As Seoul grapples with this tragic death, the puzzle pieces slowly fall into place. Although the lack of visible criminal activity has turned the spotlight onto suicide, the case is far from closed. The woman’s journey to the Han River park alone, coupled with the surveillance footage showing no one else approaching the area from the time she entered the park until her body was discovered, paints a chilling picture. In a city mourning the loss of a woman who had seemingly everything to live for, the story of her death continues to unfold.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

