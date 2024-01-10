en English
Crime

Florida Muslim Federation Conference Canceled Amid Allegations of Antisemitism and Terrorism

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 12:43 am EST
Florida Muslim Federation Conference Canceled Amid Allegations of Antisemitism and Terrorism

In a sudden turn of events, the South Florida Muslim Federation’s conference at the Marriott in Coral Springs has been abruptly canceled mere days before its commencement. The federation, a representative body for mosques in the region, had planned the event as a platform to foster unity and mutual support within Muslim and non-Muslim communities alike. However, critics, including former political candidate Joe Kaufman, raised concerns about potential antisemitism and support for terrorism, specifically Hamas, which could be propagated by the event’s speakers.

Kaufman had previously penned an article accusing the federation of supporting terrorism. A petition, rooted in Kaufman’s article, swiftly gathered momentum, accruing thousands of signatures in support of its cause. This public pressure prompted a crucial meeting between critics and the hotel’s management, eventually leading to the cancellation of the event. Citing security risks as the primary reason, the hotel management asserted that the federation was responsible for organizing security.

Federation’s Response

The South Florida Muslim Federation vehemently denies these allegations. Stressing that they have previously hosted events at the same hotel without any issues, the federation’s response underscores the abrupt nature of this cancellation. The hotel’s General Manager, Mark C. Cherry, maintains that the decision was made to prioritize the safety of guests and staff. Federation member Jalal Shehadah, expressing his disappointment, labeled the accusations as racist and baseless.

With the conference scheduled to commence on Friday and end on Saturday, January 13th, the federation is now in a race against time to find a new venue. The abrupt cancellation has placed them in a challenging situation.

Crime Terrorism United States
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

