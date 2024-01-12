en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

South Carolina’s Human Trafficking Crisis: Annual Report Reveals Disturbing Trends

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:14 am EST
South Carolina’s Human Trafficking Crisis: Annual Report Reveals Disturbing Trends

The annual human trafficking report of South Carolina has unleashed a distressing reality. Nearly 500 individuals were identified as potential victims of this heinous crime in the preceding year, with a majority being minors and females. The state’s Attorney General, Alan Wilson, underscored that human trafficking incidents were predominantly reported in Greenville and Spartanburg counties, ranking them among the top five counties in South Carolina for such reports.

Victims Often Known to Traffickers

Aggravating the grim situation, the perpetrators are often discovered to be intimate partners or family members of the victims. This revelation underscores the deep-seated complexity of human trafficking, where the lines of trust are blurred and exploited. Such patterns of abuse and betrayal are further complicated by the victims’ reluctance or inability to report their traffickers, who are often entwined in their personal lives.

Statewide Concern

The report, unfortunately, revealed that human trafficking cases were reported in 40 of the 46 counties in South Carolina. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division opened 112 cases in the Upstate area alone, with 55 across Greenville and Spartanburg counties. Greenville County also reported the highest number of situations to the National Human Trafficking Hotline, sharing this dubious distinction with Horry County. However, Wilson was quick to clarify that a higher volume of calls to the hotline doesn’t necessarily indicate a higher prevalence of trafficking in these areas. Instead, it might reflect a community’s heightened awareness and proactive stance against human trafficking.

Response to the Crisis

In response to the crisis, Wilson announced the state’s task force plans to increase the number of shelters for child victims by 2024. As of now, there is only one such facility in South Carolina, a stark reminder of the urgent need for more resources to support these vulnerable victims. The Attorney General issued a stern warning to traffickers, assuring that the state’s efforts to combat human trafficking will only intensify. The National Human Trafficking Hotline remains a lifeline for reporting and obtaining help, with its contact number readily available for those in need.

The state has been urged to recognize warning signs of trafficking, which often mirror those of domestic violence, involving manipulation and control through fear or threats. Unmasking these signs will require a concerted community effort, further reinforcing the need for public education on human trafficking.

The 2023 Human Trafficking Task Force Annual Report in South Carolina has shed light on a significant societal issue, one that demands immediate attention and action. As South Carolina grapples with this complex problem, the commitment to fight human trafficking at all levels – from law enforcement to community awareness – remains a beacon of hope for potential victims.

0
Crime Human Rights United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
UN Security Council Confirms Death of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Deputy, Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi
Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi, a founding member and deputy to the chief of the militant group Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), has been confirmed dead by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Bhuttavi’s death was due to a cardiac arrest while in government custody in Punjab province, Pakistan on May 29, 2023. The role Bhuttavi played in LeT
UN Security Council Confirms Death of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba Deputy, Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhuttavi
Double Homicide Shocks Texas City Dike
11 mins ago
Double Homicide Shocks Texas City Dike
Bengaluru Finance Firm Employees Accused of Rs 85.78 Lakh Gold Embezzlement Scheme
12 mins ago
Bengaluru Finance Firm Employees Accused of Rs 85.78 Lakh Gold Embezzlement Scheme
Atlanta Man Flees Shoplifting Scene, Abandons Son at Mall
4 mins ago
Atlanta Man Flees Shoplifting Scene, Abandons Son at Mall
Mountain View Police Arrest Four in Connection with Christmas Day Crimes
6 mins ago
Mountain View Police Arrest Four in Connection with Christmas Day Crimes
Six Arrested over Theft in Maharashtra's Palghar District
9 mins ago
Six Arrested over Theft in Maharashtra's Palghar District
Latest Headlines
World News
Tens of Thousands Protest in Poland Against Government's Media Changes and Minister Imprisonmen
2 mins
Tens of Thousands Protest in Poland Against Government's Media Changes and Minister Imprisonmen
High School Girls' Basketball: Recent Scores and Stellar Performances
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Recent Scores and Stellar Performances
Homage Seeks Urgent Donations for its Home Repair Program Amid Rising Demand
2 mins
Homage Seeks Urgent Donations for its Home Repair Program Amid Rising Demand
Thunderous Victory: Oklahoma City Dominates Portland in NBA Clash
2 mins
Thunderous Victory: Oklahoma City Dominates Portland in NBA Clash
High School Girls' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Emerging Talent
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Spectrum of Scores and Emerging Talent
Pitkin County Democrats Rally for Women's Rights: A Call for Political Engagement and Solidarity
4 mins
Pitkin County Democrats Rally for Women's Rights: A Call for Political Engagement and Solidarity
Christabel Adomako Kye Declares Intent to Run for NDP Flagbearer
4 mins
Christabel Adomako Kye Declares Intent to Run for NDP Flagbearer
Thunder's Dominance Shines in Historic Rout Against Blazers
4 mins
Thunder's Dominance Shines in Historic Rout Against Blazers
Seattle Kraken Triumphs Over Washington Capitals with a 4-1 Win
5 mins
Seattle Kraken Triumphs Over Washington Capitals with a 4-1 Win
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app