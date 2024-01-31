South Carolina Woman Sentenced to 28 Years for Infant Sexual Exploitation

In a chilling case of child exploitation, Taylor Schiel, a resident of Blythewood, South Carolina, has been sentenced to 28 years in prison. The conviction comes after Schiel pleaded guilty to two charges of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The case unfolded in a sequence of shocking revelations, beginning with an investigation initiated in Texas, which eventually led law enforcement officials to Schiel's doorstep.

Disturbing Discovery

Upon inspection of Schiel's social media accounts, law enforcement officials discovered a series of videos that bore witness to the harrowing assault of a male infant. The videos featured Schiel herself, engaging in the sexual abuse of the child. In addition to these, investigators also found videos of Schiel involved in sexual activities with an adult man.

A Guilty Plea and Harsh Sentencing

Following the execution of a search warrant at her residence on August 25th, 2021, Schiel confessed to her crimes. She admitted to not only committing these atrocious acts but also filming and sending the videos to an individual residing in Texas. Consequently, Schiel was sentenced to 20 years in prison on one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and an additional eight years on the second count. The sentences are set to run consecutively.

Future Implications

Post her prison term, Schiel will carry the weight of her actions into the world. She is mandated to register as a Tier 2 sex offender, a designation reserved for those who pose a moderate risk of repeat offense. This case serves as a grim reminder of the dark underbelly of the digital age, where social media platforms can inadvertently become conduits for such heinous crimes.