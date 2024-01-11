South Carolina Sheriff’s Sergeant Turns Tables on Impersonating Scammer

In a striking display of wit and strategy, York County Sheriff’s Sergeant Kevin Casey managed to turn the tables on a scammer who was impersonating him. The scam, as it turned out, involved the fraudster making phone calls to unsuspecting individuals, pretending to be Sgt. Casey and discussing non-existent ‘urgent legal matters.’ With the joint efforts of his department, Sgt. Casey launched a counter-attack, using a series of prank calls to expose and ridicule the scammer’s fraudulent attempts.

Prank Calls to Unmask a Scammer

These prank calls were not merely a source of amusement but served a higher purpose – to deter the scammer from further attempts at defrauding innocent citizens. Assuming the names of Frank and Jeff Myers, Sgt. Casey engaged the scammer in conversation, only for the latter to hang up each time. In a triumphant final call, Sgt. Casey left a voicemail revealing his true identity and warned the scammer about the ongoing investigation into the matter.

A Sheriff’s Warning

Sheriff Kevin Tolson also took a firm stand against the scam, communicating directly with the fraudster. In no uncertain terms, he affirmed that the sheriff’s office never solicits money over the phone and advised the scammer to cease all illicit activities immediately. This strong message was echoed in a public announcement made by the sheriff’s office on their Facebook page on January 5th. They informed the public that at least five individuals had received these misleading calls on the same day.

Staying Vigilant Against Scams

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the constant need for vigilance against such scams. While the actions of Sgt. Casey and the York County Sheriff’s Office were successful in this case, it is crucial for the public to remain cautious and informed about such fraudulent activities. In the words of the sheriff’s office, the best defense is to never send money over the phone, and always verify any seemingly urgent legal matters with the relevant authorities.