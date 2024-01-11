en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

South Carolina Sheriff’s Sergeant Turns Tables on Impersonating Scammer

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
South Carolina Sheriff’s Sergeant Turns Tables on Impersonating Scammer

In a striking display of wit and strategy, York County Sheriff’s Sergeant Kevin Casey managed to turn the tables on a scammer who was impersonating him. The scam, as it turned out, involved the fraudster making phone calls to unsuspecting individuals, pretending to be Sgt. Casey and discussing non-existent ‘urgent legal matters.’ With the joint efforts of his department, Sgt. Casey launched a counter-attack, using a series of prank calls to expose and ridicule the scammer’s fraudulent attempts.

Prank Calls to Unmask a Scammer

These prank calls were not merely a source of amusement but served a higher purpose – to deter the scammer from further attempts at defrauding innocent citizens. Assuming the names of Frank and Jeff Myers, Sgt. Casey engaged the scammer in conversation, only for the latter to hang up each time. In a triumphant final call, Sgt. Casey left a voicemail revealing his true identity and warned the scammer about the ongoing investigation into the matter.

A Sheriff’s Warning

Sheriff Kevin Tolson also took a firm stand against the scam, communicating directly with the fraudster. In no uncertain terms, he affirmed that the sheriff’s office never solicits money over the phone and advised the scammer to cease all illicit activities immediately. This strong message was echoed in a public announcement made by the sheriff’s office on their Facebook page on January 5th. They informed the public that at least five individuals had received these misleading calls on the same day.

Staying Vigilant Against Scams

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the constant need for vigilance against such scams. While the actions of Sgt. Casey and the York County Sheriff’s Office were successful in this case, it is crucial for the public to remain cautious and informed about such fraudulent activities. In the words of the sheriff’s office, the best defense is to never send money over the phone, and always verify any seemingly urgent legal matters with the relevant authorities.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
5 mins ago
West Virginia Man Attempts 'Shawshank Burglary' via Tunnel into Car Dealerships
In an incident humorously referred to as ‘The Shawshank Burglary,’ a West Virginia man, Jerrylee Adams, employed an unconventional burglary method that would not be out of place in a Hollywood movie. The 35-year-old man attempted to break into two adjacently located car dealerships, Auto Chiefs and Car Plug, in Fredericksburg by digging a tunnel,
West Virginia Man Attempts 'Shawshank Burglary' via Tunnel into Car Dealerships
A Nation Under Siege: Ecuador Battles Escalating Drug Cartel Violence
29 mins ago
A Nation Under Siege: Ecuador Battles Escalating Drug Cartel Violence
Poland's Political Chessboard: Hunger Strikes Amidst Accusations of Power Abuse
30 mins ago
Poland's Political Chessboard: Hunger Strikes Amidst Accusations of Power Abuse
Alice Springs in Grip of Youth Gang Violence: New Footage Unveils Disturbing Reality
19 mins ago
Alice Springs in Grip of Youth Gang Violence: New Footage Unveils Disturbing Reality
Police Standoff at Nowra Medical Clinic Ends in Shooting
23 mins ago
Police Standoff at Nowra Medical Clinic Ends in Shooting
Matthew Perry: New Abuse Allegations Tarnish the Legacy of the Late 'Friends' Star
28 mins ago
Matthew Perry: New Abuse Allegations Tarnish the Legacy of the Late 'Friends' Star
Latest Headlines
World News
'I might Even Get to Like him Again,' Christie's Exit from GOP Primary Race Sparks New Trump Admiration
2 mins
'I might Even Get to Like him Again,' Christie's Exit from GOP Primary Race Sparks New Trump Admiration
Curtis Stone Calls for Health Warning on McDonald's Double Big Mac
5 mins
Curtis Stone Calls for Health Warning on McDonald's Double Big Mac
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Committee Vote Sparks Turmoil
8 mins
Hunter Biden's Unexpected Appearance at House Committee Vote Sparks Turmoil
Michael Lohan Undergoes Hand Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer
17 mins
Michael Lohan Undergoes Hand Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer
Xi Jinping Spearheads Anti-Corruption Overhaul of China's Soccer Establishment
19 mins
Xi Jinping Spearheads Anti-Corruption Overhaul of China's Soccer Establishment
Magnesium and Anxiety Treatment: A TikTok Trend Rooted in Science
20 mins
Magnesium and Anxiety Treatment: A TikTok Trend Rooted in Science
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race, Criticizes Trump
21 mins
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Presidential Race, Criticizes Trump
Police Standoff at Nowra Medical Clinic Ends in Shooting
23 mins
Police Standoff at Nowra Medical Clinic Ends in Shooting
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: An Urgent Appeal for Air-Defence Systems and Unity Against Russian Aggression
24 mins
Zelensky's Baltic Tour: An Urgent Appeal for Air-Defence Systems and Unity Against Russian Aggression
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
5 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
10 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
10 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
12 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
14 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app