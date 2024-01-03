South Carolina Resort Challenges Allegations in Brittanee Drexel Murder Lawsuit

In a legal battle that continues to unfold, South Carolina’s well-known Bar Harbor Resort Inc. and Smith Family Partners LLC are facing allegations of contributing to the circumstances of a horrific crime that occurred over a decade ago. The lawsuit, filed by Dawn Pleckan, mother of the deceased 17-year-old Brittanee Drexel, implicates the resort in her daughter’s spring break murder in 2009.

Allegations and Counter Claims

The lawsuit accuses Raymond Moody, the convicted murderer, as well as the resort and its owners of failing to protect Drexel. It suggests that the resort profited from Drexel’s stay as an unaccompanied minor, and lacked essential policies to alert law enforcement of her vulnerability, a deficit that subsequently led to her rape and murder. The defendants have fiercely denied these claims, maintaining that Drexel was never registered as a guest at the hotel, but may have merely been associated with a guest.

A Disappearance and a Tragic Discovery

Brittanee Drexel vanished after leaving to meet a friend during her 2009 spring break trip. She was last seen on security footage at a nearby resort. Pursued by Moody, she was abducted, raped, and murdered, her body and phone callously discarded. Her remains were discovered only in 2022, a chilling 13 years after her disappearance.

The Broader Criticism

But Pleckan’s lawsuit widens its accusation beyond the immediate parties. It criticizes the hotel for cultivating an environment where minors could stay without adult supervision. This allegation is underscored by negative reviews of the hotel, which suggest the possibility of illicit activities occurring within its premises.

As the legal proceedings continue, the story serves as a sobering reminder of the crucial need for businesses to ensure the safety of their patrons, particularly those who are vulnerable or unaccompanied. The outcome of this lawsuit could potentially set a precedent for similar cases in the future.