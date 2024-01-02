South Carolina Mother Sues School District Over Son’s Alleged Duct Tape Incident

In a shocking incident, a mother in Columbia, South Carolina, is taking legal action against the Lexington-Richland Five school district. Akira Yelder, the mother, alleges that her four-year-old son J.J. was subjected to an inhumane act by a former preschool teacher’s aide. Olivia Michelle Murray, the aide in question, reportedly duct taped J.J. to a chair, causing the child severe emotional and mental distress that necessitated counseling services.

The Traumatic Incident

According to the lawsuit, the horrifying incident unfolded at Seven Oaks Elementary School in March 2024, just a few months after Murray began working in J.J.’s classroom. The situation began to escalate when Yelder started receiving negative progress reports about her son from Murray. Despite Yelder’s concerns and an apology from the classroom teacher, the school did not move J.J. to a different class.

Legal Proceedings and Response

The lawsuit further alleges that Murray restrained J.J. with duct tape around his legs in front of his classmates. This claim was corroborated by the classroom teacher and was also admitted by Murray herself, as per a Lexington County Sheriff’s Department arrest warrant. Following the incident, Murray was arrested and charged with cruelty to children. She has since applied for a pre-trial intervention program, and her case is presently under review in the Irmo Magistrate Court.

School District’s Stance

The school district has sought to dismiss the lawsuit, reasoning that it does not adequately state a claim against the district. It also pointed to the district’s legal immunity. However, Yelder’s attorney, James Griffin, remains confident in the lawsuit and anticipates their day in court. Although the school district has refrained from commenting on the pending litigation, it has confirmed that Murray no longer works for the district.