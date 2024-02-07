South Carolina Mother Charged with Toddler's Murder Following Lethal Drug Overdose

In a tragic turn of events in South Carolina, a young mother, Carolyn Page Scott, has been implicated in a case that has sent shockwaves across the state. Scott, a 26-year-old mother, stands accused of the murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Riley Scott, following the child's fatal poisoning by fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Timely Medical Intervention Denied

On the fateful day of September 10, 2023, Riley was found unresponsive. The mother, instead of immediately seeking medical help, chose to call her own mother first, which resulted in a delay of over an hour before emergency services were contacted. The child was rushed to the Children's Hospital of Georgia in Augusta, but it was too late; she was declared dead on arrival.

Overdose and Neglect

An autopsy revealed the chilling details of Riley's death. The toddler had succumbed to intoxication from fentanyl and methamphetamine, lethal substances that had no business being near a child. Adding to the grim tale, the presence of Narcan, a drug used to reverse the effects of opioid overdose, in her bloodstream suggested attempts were made to combat the effects while she was still alive.

Unfit Living Conditions

Further investigations into Scott's residence unearthed disturbing facts. The mother, along with other young children, was living in a home bereft of basic amenities like running water and electricity, which was provided in a precarious manner. Arrest warrants indicated that Scott had demonstrated extreme indifference to human life by neglecting her daughter's welfare in such dire conditions.

During the course of the investigation, police discovered drug paraphernalia and substances in the home. Tests conducted confirmed the presence of methamphetamine and fentanyl on bedding and other items. It was a chilling realization of the hazardous environment Riley had been living in.

Carolyn Page Scott now faces charges of homicide by child abuse and two counts of neglect. As of now, she is being held without bond in the Aiken County jail.