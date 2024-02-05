South Carolina Man Charged for Drugging Woman with THC Gummy

In an unsettling incident in Horry County, South Carolina, 44-year-old Robert Michael Cook has been arrested and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The accusations leveled against Cook involve him surreptitiously administering a THC-infused gummy to a woman before initiating sexual activity with her.

Unexpected Turn of Events

The incident in question took place after a seemingly innocuous pizza meal shared between the two at a residence in the Conway area. According to the victim's account, she began experiencing a range of symptoms, including drowsiness, confusion, dizziness, and a lack of physical control, after consuming the gummy given to her by Cook.

Medical Intervention and Arrest

The situation escalated to the point where she was taken to the Conway Medical Center for treatment. Following this, Cook was apprehended and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, but was later released after posting a $25,000 bond.

Investigation Underway

As it stands, the case against Cook is ongoing, with investigations being conducted to gather more information and evidence. To date, no further details have been released regarding the incident or the subsequent legal proceedings. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and consent in all interactions.