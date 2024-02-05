South Carolina Man Arrested for Child Sex Crimes, Authorities Suspect More Victims

In a chilling revelation, Paul Mitchell Palmer, a 36-year-old man from York, has been apprehended and charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with minors in South Carolina. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office has disclosed that Palmer faces two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor - third degree, related to offenses reported by a juvenile victim in both Spartanburg and York counties.

Following Palmer's initial arrest, a second juvenile victim courageously stepped forward, alleging multiple offenses committed between May 2014 and 2017. The majority of these offenses took place in Spartanburg County, with one disturbing incident reported in Greenville County.

Previous Convictions

The article also highlights the conviction of James Brown, a registered sex offender, for child sexual abuse in Greenville County. Brown was found guilty on multiple counts of criminal sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscene materials to a minor, crimes committed over a span of nearly five years. Previously, in 2008, Brown faced similar charges in North Carolina, leading to his registration as a sex offender. Following his latest conviction, he has been sentenced to 33 years in prison.

As the investigation expands, authorities suspect the grim possibility of additional victims. They have urged anyone with information related to these cases to contact Investigator Michelle James.