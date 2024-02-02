South Carolina Leaders Address Recidivism through Employment Programs

In an illuminating interview, William H. Floyd, III, the Executive Director of the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW), and Bryan P. Stirling, the Executive Director of the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), convened to confront the issue of recidivism in South Carolina head-on.

Programs to Curb Recidivism

The conversation brought attention to a range of programs designed to assist individuals who have served prison sentences in securing gainful employment upon their release. This concerted effort aims not only to slash the rate of reoffending but also to reincorporate these individuals into society as contributing members.

A Success Story

A testament to the positive outcomes of these initiatives was also shared. This success story serves as a beacon of hope, signaling the potential for change and the transformative power of employment in the lives of formerly incarcerated individuals.

Financial Incentives for Employers

The dialogue further delved into the financial incentives available to employers through the SCDEW Work Opportunity Tax Credit (WOTC) and the Federal Bonding Program. These incentives, under the stewardship of Amy Hill, Program Manager for WOTC and the Federal Bonding Program, are designed to spur businesses to hire formerly incarcerated individuals, among other eligible employee groups.

The interview underscored the benefits that these programs can bring to the job market and the broader economy. By participating, businesses can actively support criminal law reform, providing employment opportunities to those who have a criminal history, thus fostering a more inclusive and resilient economy.