South Carolina Lawmakers Advocate for Expansion of Child Homicide Law

In a move that promises to redefine the state’s approach to child abuse cases, South Carolina leaders are pushing for a significant amendment to the existing child homicide law. As it stands, the law defines homicide by child abuse as an act where the victim is under the age of 11. However, lawmakers, including State Senator Thomas Alexander, are advocating to expand this definition to cover victims up to 18 years of age, potentially changing the landscape of legal proceedings in such critical cases.

Driving Legal Change

Senator Thomas Alexander has pre-filed a senate bill to address what he perceives as an oversight in the existing law. This initiative was born out of discussions with solicitors who have grappled with cases where the victims were older than the current legal age limit. One such case that underscored the need for reform involved 13-year-old Cristina Pangalangan, whose tragic death resulted in legal complexities due to her age.

The Case That Highlighted the Need

Cristina died after being left in a hot car by her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. The legal age limit of the existing law forced solicitors to try the case as murder instead of child abuse, a move that Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone found convoluted. Stone believes that an expansion of the law’s age limit would allow for more accurate charges in future cases, reducing unnecessary complications in the legal process.

Supporting Legal Reform

Adding his voice to the call for change is Tommy Pope, Speaker Pro Tem in the state House of Representatives. Pope has also pre-filed a similar bill, echoing Alexander’s sentiments and reinforcing the need for an updated legal understanding of child abuse cases. Both bills are poised to be reviewed by a judiciary committee in the upcoming legislative session, marking the beginning of a potential paradigm shift in South Carolina’s child homicide law.