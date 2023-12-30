en English
Crime

South Carolina Chipotle Assault: Dispute Over Extra Chicken Charge Turns Violent

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:14 am EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 3:27 am EST
South Carolina Chipotle Assault: Dispute Over Extra Chicken Charge Turns Violent

In a disturbing incident of violence at a fast-food establishment, two suspects, identified as Jamel Bernard Williams (36) and Kayla Nicole Pyle (34), are wanted by the South Carolina authorities for assaulting a 20-year-old female Chipotle employee. The confrontation arose over a dispute about an additional charge for extra chicken in their meal on December 10, 2023. Williams faces charges of assault and first-degree battery, while Pyle has been charged with assault and second-degree battery.

Escalation Over Extra Chicken

The incident occurred when Pyle requested extra chicken and was informed by the young employee of the additional cost. This seemingly straightforward exchange escalated into a verbal altercation. The situation took a violent turn when Williams, standing at 6 feet 3 inches, entered the restaurant and attacked the employee. The assault involved pushing her to the floor, hitting her, pulling her hair, and jerking her around. Pyle joined in the assault, adding to the savagery of the situation.

(Read Also: Defying Odds and Age: The Rising Trend of Postponed Parenthood)

Intervention and Aftermath

Other customers, witnessing the assault, intervened and stopped Williams. Both suspects managed to flee in a gray 2021 Dodge Charger before the police arrived. The employee, though declined medical treatment at the scene, later sought it privately. The attack left her in pain, highlighting the severity of the situation.

(Read Also: Barbados Court Warns Against Dealing with Stolen Goods)

Authorities Act

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile condemned the attack as unjustified and urged the suspects to surrender to the judicial system. A male juvenile accompanying the suspects was also identified but will not face charges. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department assisted in identifying the suspects, leading to the issuance of their arrest warrants. The authorities are now encouraging the suspects to turn themselves in, in a bid to bring justice to the victim.

Crime United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

