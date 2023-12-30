South Carolina Chipotle Assault: Dispute Over Extra Chicken Charge Turns Violent

In a disturbing incident of violence at a fast-food establishment, two suspects, identified as Jamel Bernard Williams (36) and Kayla Nicole Pyle (34), are wanted by the South Carolina authorities for assaulting a 20-year-old female Chipotle employee. The confrontation arose over a dispute about an additional charge for extra chicken in their meal on December 10, 2023. Williams faces charges of assault and first-degree battery, while Pyle has been charged with assault and second-degree battery.

Escalation Over Extra Chicken

The incident occurred when Pyle requested extra chicken and was informed by the young employee of the additional cost. This seemingly straightforward exchange escalated into a verbal altercation. The situation took a violent turn when Williams, standing at 6 feet 3 inches, entered the restaurant and attacked the employee. The assault involved pushing her to the floor, hitting her, pulling her hair, and jerking her around. Pyle joined in the assault, adding to the savagery of the situation.

Intervention and Aftermath

Other customers, witnessing the assault, intervened and stopped Williams. Both suspects managed to flee in a gray 2021 Dodge Charger before the police arrived. The employee, though declined medical treatment at the scene, later sought it privately. The attack left her in pain, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Authorities Act

Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile condemned the attack as unjustified and urged the suspects to surrender to the judicial system. A male juvenile accompanying the suspects was also identified but will not face charges. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department assisted in identifying the suspects, leading to the issuance of their arrest warrants. The authorities are now encouraging the suspects to turn themselves in, in a bid to bring justice to the victim.

