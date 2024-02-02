South Carolina Chase Ends with Arrest and Discovery of Animals Inside Disguised Car

In a series of events that might fit a plotline for a Hollywood movie, a couple in South Carolina led deputies on a high-speed chase in a black Honda with erratic speeds and an expired tag. The chase, which initially began in Gray Court, was briefly discontinued at the Greenville County line for safety concerns. The duo, however, was not yet ready to surrender.

Chase Resumes with a Disguised Vehicle

Near the man's residence, deputies spotted the same vehicle now spray-painted white in a crude attempt to disguise it. The chase was resumed but paused again due to school traffic. Eventually, the vehicle was stopped, this time with the woman at the wheel. But what the deputies discovered inside the vehicle was a twist no one saw coming.

Inside the car, deputies found a menagerie of animals – a dog, a cat, and four chickens. The animals were unharmed and were immediately seized by animal control officers. It was a sight that left even the veteran deputies surprised, adding a touch of the bizarre to an already unusual situation.

Multiple Charges Against the Couple

The male driver, identified as Joshua Harvey, was charged with failure to stop. His companion, Rosie Smith, faced a more extensive list of charges. She was charged with failure to stop, driving under the influence, ill-treatment of animals, and various vehicle infractions, including driving under suspension, unlawful operation of a vehicle, operating with expired registration, and a seatbelt violation. It was a dramatic end to a chase that had both high speeds and high stakes.