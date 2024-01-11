South Bend Shooting: Frequent Offender Armond Davis Apprehended

In the quiet hours of Thursday morning, South Bend, Indiana, witnessed the apprehension of Armond Davis following a routine traffic stop. This arrest was linked to a shooting incident that took place the previous night at a local watering hole, Kelly's Pub. Davis, whose criminal history is as extensive as it is diverse, is no stranger to the local law enforcement.

A History Etched in Crime

Over the span of the last twelve years, Davis has been detained not less than 11 times in St. Joseph County. His rap sheet enumerates a range of offenses including robbery, domestic assault, resisting law enforcement, and even escape. The law has tangled with Davis repeatedly, each arrest a bleak milestone in a life seemingly adrift in a sea of criminality.

The Shooting at Kelly's Pub

The incident that prompted Davis' most recent arrest unfolded on Wednesday night at Kelly's Pub, a local establishment that has seen its fair share of violence. The shooting resulted in two individuals sustaining non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Responding to the incident around 10 p.m., the local police were able to swiftly launch their investigation and begin their meticulous process of evidence collection.

A Crime Scene with a Dark History

Notably, this isn't the first time violence has marred the atmosphere at Kelly's Pub. The pub was previously the scene of a mass shooting on June 23, 2019, which ended in a grim tally of one fatality and ten others injured, a chilling reminder of the pub's tumultuous history.

As of now, Davis is being held at the St. Joseph County Jail. He awaits the formal charges to be filed by the Prosecutor's Office, marking yet another chapter in his extensive history with law enforcement. As the community grapples with another incident of violence, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Davis and the patrons of Kelly's Pub.