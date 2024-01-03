en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

South Belfast Boy Arrested in Ongoing Drug Investigation Linked to East Belfast UVF

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:44 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 4:14 pm EST
South Belfast Boy Arrested in Ongoing Drug Investigation Linked to East Belfast UVF

South Belfast witnessed the arrest of a boy by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force on suspicion of drug-related offenses, including possession of Class A and Class C drugs with intent to supply and possessing and transferring criminal property. This incident is a part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal drug supply linked to the East Belfast UVF. The arrest serves as a follow-up operation to a significant seizure of drugs worth over £130,000 in east Belfast in March of the previous year, which led to charges against two men in their 30s.

Unraveling the Tapestry of Drug Trading

As the investigation unfolds, the intertwining threads of drug trade, paramilitarism, and societal impact come to the forefront. Detective Inspector Maguire emphasized on the continuous efforts to tackle the illegal drug supply associated with the East Belfast UVF. He highlighted the broader societal issues stemming from paramilitary-controlled drug trading, which paint a grim picture of the community.

Seizing Cash and Drugs: A Step Towards Dismantling Illegal Trading

The recent search not only led to the arrest but also resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of cash. This dual achievement aims to dismantle the pillars of illegal drug trading and cut off the financial veins feeding this illicit activity. Following the arrest, the boy was released on bail, pending further investigation, indicating a careful and balanced approach by the law enforcement agencies.

Public Engagement: A Key in Crime Eradication

The Task Force, a joint initiative of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the National Crime Agency, and HM Revenue & Customs, remains committed to safeguarding communities and addressing the criminal activities linked to paramilitarism. Their mission, however, can only be fulfilled with the active participation and support from the public, creating a robust community-police partnership.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Staunton Man Pleads Guilty to Multiple Sexual Crimes: A Disturbing Case Unveiled
In a case that has sent shockwaves through Staunton, Virginia, local resident Corey Griffith has been convicted of multiple sexual crimes. Among the charges are possession of child pornography and sexual abuse of an animal. The case emerged following reports to the Greenbrier Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia, which then escalated to the Federal Bureau
Staunton Man Pleads Guilty to Multiple Sexual Crimes: A Disturbing Case Unveiled
Tragic Domestic Shooting in Cicero Claims Two Lives: The Quest for Justice Continues
3 mins ago
Tragic Domestic Shooting in Cicero Claims Two Lives: The Quest for Justice Continues
Eva Andersson-Dubin: A Figure of Interest in the Epstein Saga
4 mins ago
Eva Andersson-Dubin: A Figure of Interest in the Epstein Saga
Eight Abductees in Port Harcourt Kidnapping Incident: A Situation Report
1 min ago
Eight Abductees in Port Harcourt Kidnapping Incident: A Situation Report
Fayetteville Juvenile Arrested for Gun Threat and Aggravated Assault
3 mins ago
Fayetteville Juvenile Arrested for Gun Threat and Aggravated Assault
New Hampshire Man Pleads Guilty to Receiving Child Pornography
3 mins ago
New Hampshire Man Pleads Guilty to Receiving Child Pornography
Latest Headlines
World News
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
1 min
Human Rights Watch Calls for Global Ban on Autonomous Weapons Following UN Resolution
Seattle City Council Hunts for New Member, Applications Open Until January 9
2 mins
Seattle City Council Hunts for New Member, Applications Open Until January 9
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
2 mins
Therapy Animals Aid in Child Recovery at Bustamante Hospital
Nexstar and Fubo Strike a Multi-Year Distribution Deal
2 mins
Nexstar and Fubo Strike a Multi-Year Distribution Deal
Melbourne Demons’ Clayton Oliver Braces for Comeback Amidst Off-Season Controversy
2 mins
Melbourne Demons’ Clayton Oliver Braces for Comeback Amidst Off-Season Controversy
Cleveland Browns Weigh Signing Veteran Dalvin Cook to Bolster Running Game
2 mins
Cleveland Browns Weigh Signing Veteran Dalvin Cook to Bolster Running Game
Minneapolis' Blue Line Extension Sparks Debate Over Community Impact
3 mins
Minneapolis' Blue Line Extension Sparks Debate Over Community Impact
Ottawa County's Legal Conundrum: Pre-Assumption Decision-Making Under Scrutiny
3 mins
Ottawa County's Legal Conundrum: Pre-Assumption Decision-Making Under Scrutiny
Leopards and Norwin Triumph in Latest Trib 10 Basketball Power Rankings
3 mins
Leopards and Norwin Triumph in Latest Trib 10 Basketball Power Rankings
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
28 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app