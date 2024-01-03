South Belfast Boy Arrested in Ongoing Drug Investigation Linked to East Belfast UVF

South Belfast witnessed the arrest of a boy by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force on suspicion of drug-related offenses, including possession of Class A and Class C drugs with intent to supply and possessing and transferring criminal property. This incident is a part of an ongoing investigation into the illegal drug supply linked to the East Belfast UVF. The arrest serves as a follow-up operation to a significant seizure of drugs worth over £130,000 in east Belfast in March of the previous year, which led to charges against two men in their 30s.

Unraveling the Tapestry of Drug Trading

As the investigation unfolds, the intertwining threads of drug trade, paramilitarism, and societal impact come to the forefront. Detective Inspector Maguire emphasized on the continuous efforts to tackle the illegal drug supply associated with the East Belfast UVF. He highlighted the broader societal issues stemming from paramilitary-controlled drug trading, which paint a grim picture of the community.

Seizing Cash and Drugs: A Step Towards Dismantling Illegal Trading

The recent search not only led to the arrest but also resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of cash. This dual achievement aims to dismantle the pillars of illegal drug trading and cut off the financial veins feeding this illicit activity. Following the arrest, the boy was released on bail, pending further investigation, indicating a careful and balanced approach by the law enforcement agencies.

Public Engagement: A Key in Crime Eradication

The Task Force, a joint initiative of the Police Service of Northern Ireland, the National Crime Agency, and HM Revenue & Customs, remains committed to safeguarding communities and addressing the criminal activities linked to paramilitarism. Their mission, however, can only be fulfilled with the active participation and support from the public, creating a robust community-police partnership.