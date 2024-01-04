en English
Crime

South Albany High School Coach Arrested on Theft and Trespass Charges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:47 pm EST
South Albany High School Coach Arrested on Theft and Trespass Charges

South Albany High School’s football coach, David Younger, has been apprehended on charges of theft and criminal trespass. Younger, who has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest, is alleged to have committed theft on two separate occasions, according to court documents.

Serious Charges Laid Against Younger

The first incident, which took place between October 17 and November 25, 2023, implicates Younger in the theft of money and an iPhone SE. The victims of this incident include 11 individuals, among whom are at least six student-athletes and one physical education teacher from the high school.

The second alleged theft occurred between August 1 and August 30, 2023, wherein Younger is accused of stealing money from South Albany High School.

Trespassing Accusations

In addition to the theft charges, Younger faces a charge of criminal trespass. He is accused of unlawfully entering South Albany High School on or around November 27, 2023.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

Younger is due to appear in court for a hearing on February 12. As the investigation continues, the police department is looking for potential additional victims. Following legal counsel and board policy, further action will be taken by the school district based on the investigation’s outcome.

Younger, a teacher at South Albany High School and co-head football coach, returned to South Albany in 2021 as a co-head coach after previously serving as an assistant at West Albany and as a volunteer assistant at Willamette University.

Crime Education United States
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

