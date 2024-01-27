South Africa's Week of Legal and Political Unrest: Affidavits, Allegations, and International Rulings

The past week in South Africa has been a whirlwind of political and legal developments, with the murder trial of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa taking an unexpected turn. An explosive affidavit has surfaced, suggesting that singer Kelly Khumalo harbored intentions to 'get rid of him' a year before his tragic demise.

Allegations in the Spotlight

The details of the affidavit, ascribed to the accused number one and two, cast a shadow of doubt over Khumalo's innocence. The ongoing trial, therefore, has attracted unwavering public attention, with the singer's sister standing staunchly by her side amidst the mounting allegations.

A Series of Unsettling Events

Simultaneously, a Johannesburg school principal has called for an investigation into the EFF's alleged electioneering within her institution. The lingering dispute within the family of the late struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, over her estate, adds another layer to the tumultuous week.

On the international front, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has instructed Israel to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians, although it stopped short of explicitly demanding a ceasefire.

Corruption and Controversy

Back home, Deputy President Paul Mashatile is slated to appear before the ANC's integrity commission over allegations tied to government tenders. As if that weren't enough, Miss SA 2012 finalist Marie Kasongo is embroiled in a dispute with BMW over car payments, and the ANC government has introduced a controversial clause in an amendment law that may boost its funding at the expense of smaller parties.

Under Investigation

Amid all this, TNPA CEO Pipi Silinga has taken a leave of absence in light of a ballooning tender investigation by the SIU. Mmusi Maimane's Build One South Africa party, meanwhile, has pledged to create two million jobs within five years, adding a glimmer of hope to an otherwise grim landscape.

In light of these recent developments, South Africa braces itself for a crucial election year, with the global stage looking on.