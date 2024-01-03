en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

South Africa’s Political Unrest and Rising Crime: A Tussle Ahead of 2024 Elections

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
South Africa’s Political Unrest and Rising Crime: A Tussle Ahead of 2024 Elections

In an era marked by an intensifying global focus on law enforcement and political integrity, South Africa finds itself grappling with the dual challenges of political unrest and rising crime. As the nation approaches the pivotal election year of 2024, the echoes of corruption within government ranks have become a focal point for political candidates. The nation’s policing capabilities have come under intense scrutiny, with figures such as Police Minister Bheki Cele bearing the brunt of criticism for perceived failures.

The Struggle with Policing

The South African Police Service (SAPS) and the National Prosecuting Authority, vital cogs in the machinery of law enforcement, face budgetary constraints leading to understaffing in critical divisions. South Africa, plagued by a myriad of criminal activities ranging from murders and kidnappings to extortion and wildlife crimes, is witnessing an increasing pressure on its law enforcement agencies. Amidst these turbulent times, the country is exploring innovative strategies to bolster its policing efforts, including the use of drones for aerial surveillance and implementing specialized crackdowns.

Criminality Within the Ranks

However, the fight against crime is not merely external. A startling revelation has emerged that crime has infiltrated the state apparatus itself. Nearly 5,500 police officers have been charged with various crimes since 2019, revealing the dark underbelly of the very institutions trusted with the duty of maintaining law and order. In a dramatic move, President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended the deployment of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members to guard Eskom power stations against sabotage, theft, and corruption until at least March 2024. A paradoxical situation, where the state is deploying its forces to counteract criminal activities facilitated by elements within the state itself.

Pressure on the Mining Sector

South Africa’s robust mining sector is under siege from criminal syndicates. This has led to the deployment of additional 3,300 soldiers to combat illegal mining and its associated crimes. President Ramaphosa has drawn attention to the links between illegal mining and a spectrum of other crimes, including money laundering and human trafficking. South Africa’s pivotal role as a transit point for international gold smuggling, with cartels like the Kinahan suspected of laundering proceeds from illicit gold sales, underscores the gravity of the situation.

The nation’s involvement in transnational drug trafficking, as evidenced by recent drug busts worth millions of Rands, highlights the urgency and scale of the problem. National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has committed to ongoing efforts to clamp down on criminality and drug trafficking across the country, stressing the need for effective and efficient law enforcement.

0
Crime South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Teen Charged with Murder: Connor Castillo's Trial Set for May

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Lynn Schools Reopen Amid Heightened Security Following Surge in Violence

By Israel Ojoko

Cocaine Dealing Charges Await Duo at Swansea Crown Court

By BNN Correspondents

National Youth Service Warns of Job Scam Targeting Kenyan Graduates

By Israel Ojoko

New Year's Day Sexual Assault in Tunbridge Wells: An Appeal for Witnes ...
@Crime · 8 mins
New Year's Day Sexual Assault in Tunbridge Wells: An Appeal for Witnes ...
heart comment 0
Stalled Investigations, Kennedy Cousin’s Lawsuit, and Controversial Child Interrogation Law

By Israel Ojoko

Stalled Investigations, Kennedy Cousin's Lawsuit, and Controversial Child Interrogation Law
Mysterious Death in Detention Facility Prompts Investigation

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mysterious Death in Detention Facility Prompts Investigation
Milwaukee Faces Wave of Violence as Year Begins

By BNN Correspondents

Milwaukee Faces Wave of Violence as Year Begins
Police under Scrutiny over Alleged Involvement in Preacher’s Death in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Police under Scrutiny over Alleged Involvement in Preacher's Death in Nigeria
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida's Republican Party Braces for Leadership Change Amidst Controversy
12 seconds
Florida's Republican Party Braces for Leadership Change Amidst Controversy
Delhi High Court to Decide on Widow's Plea for Late-Term Abortion
1 min
Delhi High Court to Decide on Widow's Plea for Late-Term Abortion
Invivyd Inc. Seeks FDA Authorization for Groundbreaking COVID-19 Antibody, VYD222
1 min
Invivyd Inc. Seeks FDA Authorization for Groundbreaking COVID-19 Antibody, VYD222
Voyager Therapeutics CEO to Speak at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Voyager Therapeutics CEO to Speak at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
NYPD's Encryption Plan Sparks Debate on Transparency and Public Safety
1 min
NYPD's Encryption Plan Sparks Debate on Transparency and Public Safety
Brazilian President Lula Sanctions Budget Law for 2024 with Controversial Vetoes
2 mins
Brazilian President Lula Sanctions Budget Law for 2024 with Controversial Vetoes
XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Unveils New Patent to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment
2 mins
XORTX Therapeutics Inc. Unveils New Patent to Improve Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment
Expansion of BRICS: A New Chapter in Global Economic Dynamics
2 mins
Expansion of BRICS: A New Chapter in Global Economic Dynamics
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco
3 mins
Smart Protein Unveils New Nutritional Supplements Range in Partnership with Tesco
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
10 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app