Crime

South Africa’s Freedom Front Plus Raises Alarm Over Misuse of Government-Issued Firearms

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
South Africa’s Freedom Front Plus Raises Alarm Over Misuse of Government-Issued Firearms

South Africa’s political party, the Freedom Front Plus, has voiced its anxiety over the growing issue of government-issued firearms finding their way into the clutches of criminals. The party’s concerns stem from a perceived lack of effective strategies that the government has put in place to curb this worrying trend, suggesting that the matter is not being given the level of urgency and seriousness that it warrants.

Government Firearms: A New Supply Route for Criminals?

The implication of this negligence, the party argues, is a potential surge in firearm-related criminal activities. This scenario poses a significant risk to the public’s safety. The Freedom Front Plus is believed to be advocating for more stringent controls, enhanced accountability, and robust systems to monitor and secure government-issued firearms, thereby preventing their misuse by the criminal elements of society.

Disturbing Figures and Calls for Control

The Freedom Front Plus has brought attention to the fact that over 400 government-issued firearms and thousands of ammunition units have been lost or stolen in the past five years. This revelation sparks fear that the government could unwittingly become a major supplier of firearms to the criminal underworld. The party’s leader, Pieter Groenewald, underscored these unsettling figures and emphasized the pressing need for proper firearms control.

Proposed Legislative Amendments and Government Assurances

In response to this crisis, Gun Free South Africa called for legislative amendments to close existing loopholes and prohibit the easy accessibility of guns. On the other hand, the ministers assured that measures are being taken to avert further theft or losses. As South Africa grapples with this issue, the effectiveness of these measures and the government’s commitment to combat this problem will undoubtedly be put to the test.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

