South African Thriller ‘Reyka’ Set to Unleash a Darker Second Season

The South African crime thriller ‘Reyka’ is on the verge of launching its highly anticipated second season, delving deeper into the dark underbelly of crime with storylines revolving around smuggling, prostitution, and serial killings. The series, which has earned international acclaim with nominations for two International Emmy Awards, offers a gritty exploration of the criminal underworld through the eyes of its eponymous protagonist, Reyka Gama.

Character Overview: Reyka Gama

Reyka Gama, played by the acclaimed South African actress Kim Engelbrecht, is a complex character. She is a crime investigator with a traumatic past that becomes inextricably linked with her adult work. The first season, released in July 2021, narrates the story of Reyka’s abduction at the tender age of 12 by Angus Speelman, her tormentor. This past haunts her adult life, as she manages to escape and later assists in putting her abuser behind bars.

What to Expect in Season Two

The upcoming season picks up six months after Reyka solves a case that was connected to her abduction site. She finds herself transferred to a new police station, facing fresh challenges that test her investigative skills and resilience. Joining Engelbrecht in this riveting season are actors Nokuthula Mavuso, Pallance Dladla, Samkelo Ndlovu, and Lemogang Tsipa.

Release Details

The second season of ‘Reyka’ is slated for release on January 11, 2024. It will comprise eight gripping episodes, available for viewers on M-Net locally. International viewers can tune in via Britbox and HBO Max, with English subtitles catering to a global audience. For those residing in regions without these streaming services, a Virtual Private Network (VPN) can be used to access the series.