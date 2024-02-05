South African National Arrested in Philippines for Visa Overstay

Benjamin Michael Theron, a South African citizen, has been apprehended in Legazpi City, Albay, on charges of overstaying his visa in the Philippines. The arrest operation was orchestrated by a composite team that included Immigration agents, the Philippine Air Force Tactical Operations Group-5, the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency-5, the Naval Forces Southern Luzon, and local police.

A complaint lodged by Theron's former partner regarding disturbances in the community triggered the arrest. The Immigration chief, Norman Tansingco, issued a mission order following the complaint, resulting in swift action by the composite team.

Theron had been residing in the Philippines since 2018, with his visa having expired three years prior to his arrest. The lapse in visa renewal and persistent stay in the country led to the current legal predicament.

Interventions and Legal Consequences

During the arrest, a person claiming to be Theron's employer attempted to intervene but stepped aside upon presentation of the mission order. The incident underscores the authority of the immigration department and its dedicated mission to uphold immigration laws.

In a stern warning, Fortunato Manahan, Jr., the BI Intelligence Division Chief, stated that anyone found concealing or aiding overstaying foreign nationals could face legal repercussions under the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.

Theron Detained, Awaiting Legal Proceedings

Following his arrest, Theron was taken to the BI's office in Intramuros for booking procedures. He is currently detained at the BI warden's facility in Bicutan, Taguig City, awaiting further legal procedures.