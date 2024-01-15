en English
Crime

South African Authorities Issue R2.6 Billion Tax Bill to Salim Essa


By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST
South African Authorities Issue R2.6 Billion Tax Bill to Salim Essa

South African authorities have issued a colossal R2.6 billion tax bill to Salim Essa, a former associate of the infamous Gupta family, known for his pivotal role in facilitating corrupt deals with state entities. Essa, who has a deadline of February 13 to meet this hefty payment, is notorious for his involvement in a series of fraudulent transactions, including the multi-billion rand locomotive procurement deal between China South Rail and Transnet, South Africa’s state-owned transport operator.

The Mastermind Behind State Capture

Essa’s illicit activities extend beyond the locomotive deal. He is also linked to a consultancy contract with Regiments Capital, as well as a corrupt agreement between Transnet and the global consulting firm, McKinsey & Company. These deals form part of a wider pattern of state capture in South Africa; a system where private individuals and companies manipulated state decisions and contracts for their financial gain, typically at the expense of the public sector’s integrity and the nation’s financial resources.

The Taxman Cometh

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is determined to recover what is due. After finding that Essa had under-declared his income over seven years, from 2012 to 2019, Sars has proposed adjustments to Essa’s tax bill. These range from R1.5 million in 2012 to a staggering R1.5 billion in 2016. In their probe, Sars discovered a total of 15 companies that Essa allegedly used to divert income or disguise its actual source to avoid paying accurate taxes.

Deadline Looms

Essa has been given 21 days to make representations, with a failure to respond resulting in Sars proceeding to raise assessments without further notice. His case serves as a stark reminder of the long arm of the law and the relentless pursuit of justice against financial corruption.




Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

